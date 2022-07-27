The U.S. Supreme Court has decided that in 2022 women do not have the right to control their own bodies. They threw out 50 years of precedent and two previous Supreme Court decisions to reach the conclusion that the government is the right entity to decide that women are, after all, just breeding stock.
It is startling to realize that in two days, this court ruled that everyone can carry a gun but only half of the population has the right to decide what is done with or to their own bodies. They mumbled about protecting life while providing the means and mechanics of death.
A 10-year-old rape and incest victim had to travel from Ohio to a neighboring state to get an abortion because the powers that be in Ohio decided she should carry the child to term — at 10 years old. An anti-abortion activist said, “We hope she will understand.”
Understand what? That the adults who were supposed to protect her abandoned her to an unthinkable future? Hasn’t that child suffered enough?
The doctor who performed the procedure and her family have now been targeted with death threats from nut cases who claim abortion is not protected by the U.S. Constitution. The constitution does not make any express reference to a right to have open heart surgery, either. Should we conclude that open heart surgery is unconstitutional?
The twin decisions of a right to openly carry a gun into public places and no right to have an abortion, under any circumstances, signals the illegitimacy of this court. Gun control and abortion rights are both very popular among the public, and both are constitutionally valid.
The constitution specifically allowed guns for the purpose of protecting the country and its citizens with a citizen militia, at a time when there was no organized military in our country. That’s a far cry from the opinion that guns can be carried anywhere now that we do have a military to defend us and our country.
Likewise, the constitution does not restrict abortion — it’s not even mentioned, although abortion by many and varied means has been available to women who need, for whatever reason, to terminate a pregnancy for centuries —certainly long before the constitution was written.
Confidence in the court as of June 24, was down 11% due to the very public opinion that the court is constituted of political hacks. A quick review of the supporters of these egregious decisions shows us why.
Clarence Thomas wrote the decision that gave the presidency to George W. Bush, when the Supreme Court made the decision to stop counting the votes in Florida. A subsequent examination of the votes that were not counted because of the court’s decision showed that in fact, Al Gore won the election. How much better off this country would have been with Gore instead of Bush in the White House. In his current opinion, Thomas wrote that a concern for public safety is not enough to justify gun controls. Then, what is?
Neil Gorsuch, whose mother, Anne Gorsuch, was EPA administrator under President Ronald Reagan, was the first head of a federal agency to be charged with contempt of Congress because she refused to turn over documents that showed she had withheld Superfund monies to promote the election of a Republican governor of California.
“Angry Alito,” as Samuel Alito is known, is known to purse his lips and roll his eyes and mouth “No” when his female colleagues read from the bench, says Aziz Huq, writing for Politico. He is openly disdainful of the growing role of women and minorities, and is known to wax lyrically about persons who wish to run their businesses in the manner required by their religious beliefs — as long as they concur with his.
Brett Kavanaugh spent two futile years with Kenneth Starr trying to convict Hillary Clinton of some imagined transgression — and failed. It’s his only claim to fame — or infamy — beyond the two years he spent plaguing the family of Vince Foster, trying to connect Hillary Clinton to the suicide of her dear friend and former law partner. No honor here.
And People of Praise member Amy Coney Barrett, who was rushed onto the court by then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the final few days of the previous administration because of her well-known right-wing judicial temperament. Coney Barrett has written that a judge’s religious views should be taken into account and expressed in her decisions — against the very foundation of our laws separating church and state.
Chief Justice John Roberts didn’t join the court’s majority as they struck down Roe v. Wade, but he did concur with Mississippi’s 15-week abortion window. It puzzles many why Republicans are so adamant about forcing women to carry a child that may be unwanted and uncared for, sometimes in the face of bodily harm to those mothers, but they don’t want to provide benefits to mothers to support, feed, and educate those children after they are born.