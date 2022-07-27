The U.S. Supreme Court has decided that in 2022 women do not have the right to control their own bodies. They threw out 50 years of precedent and two previous Supreme Court decisions to reach the conclusion that the government is the right entity to decide that women are, after all, just breeding stock.

It is startling to realize that in two days, this court ruled that everyone can carry a gun but only half of the population has the right to decide what is done with or to their own bodies. They mumbled about protecting life while providing the means and mechanics of death.