Justice and injustice were on display this month with the trials of the three murderers of Ahmaud Arbury and Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for the killing of two and wounding of a third during the civil unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake, an African-American who was shot seven times by a white police officer.
The judge in the Rittenhouse case behaved shamelessly, making it obvious that he sympathized with the defendant. His antics were outrageous and he should be removed from the bench. Judges are meant to be impartial. He wasn’t. He acted like he thought the trial was a joke. He wouldn’t even allow the victims to be called victims.
But the prosecutor also overreached. It was not 1st degree murder. Under the circumstances that night, as revealed by the video taken by a bystander, Rittenhouse may well have felt threatened and he may have feared for his life. But there is no doubt that he inflamed the protesters by showing up with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. The whole thing probably would not have happened if he hadn’t introduced the gun. Little kid, big gun.
Rittenhouse should have been held to account for carrying a gun, which he was not legally entitled to have. He drove 20 miles across state lines to bring an assault rifle into an angry mob of protesters. That alone inflamed the situation. He should have been held to account for his actions and he was not. That is an injustice.
The judge’s antics no doubt registered with the jury, and that matters because we are facing a crisis in this country with the proliferation of gun violence. Rittenhouse was under age — how did he and his friend get an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle? Who provided it to them? The families of the victims should be suing anyone who allowed Rittenhouse to have access to a gun.
It’s easy to be sympathetic with a kid, but his own mother says, “I know him and he would probably do it again.” His age was no doubt a consideration for the jury, but this kid killed two people. It was his conscious decision to carry a gun — an AR-15, no less, which implies he intended to shoot someone. The victims had records and were not particularly sympathetic, but gun violence is all too common and can only be made worse if it carries no penalty.
Would the jury have convicted Rittenhouse if he were African-American? The finding of not guilty of anything was an assault on the rule of law. There is no circumstance in this case under which Rittenhouse was not guilty of aiding and abetting the incitement of violence. His acquittal was an act of injustice.
The conviction of the murderers of Ahmaud Arbury on multiple counts, on the other hand, was a blow to far-right sympathizers, white supremacists and vigilantes of all stripes, but it was also a victory for justice and the rule of law. The attempts by the defendants’ attorneys to smear Arbury after the verdict by claiming he was guilty of various transgressions was pitifully weak and morally outrageous. Arbury displayed human curiosity about the progress of the work on a house being built. He didn’t take anything. He didn’t vandalize or harm anything. If the owners had told him not to come onto the site, he most surely would not have.
But the triad of murderers were not owners of the property and they had no standing. The most they could legally do was contact the owners and advise them that they thought Arbury was trespassing. They had no right to disturb him in any way. Their claim that they were trying to make a citizen’s arrest is specious at best, and no defense for murder. Arbury’s only crime was jogging while Black.
But there is enough guilt to pass around. Arbury‘s mother persistently complained that Arbury was murdered, but law enforcement refused to investigate until video of his shooting was released and found its way onto the internet, where the outrage went viral and forced law enforcement to act.
It took 74 days for them to open the case and it probably would not have happened at all were it not for the video taken by the third perpetrator, William “Roddie” Bryan. Gregory McMichael released the video because he thought his son was being unfairly treated by the press. McMichael seemed to think it showed some kind of heroic achievement. This is Georgia, after all.
While we commend the Georgia jury who gave justice to Arbury‘s family, we should also condemn the actions of the defendants’ attorney, Kevin Gough, who tried to limit who could come to support the Arburys, complaining that the “Black pastors and high profile Black citizens” who came to comfort the Arbury family might intimidate the jurors.
“We don’t want any more Black pastors in here,” he said. The defense also tried to prevent African-Americans from serving on the jury. Out of 12 African-Americans in a jury pool of 60 candidates, only one remained on the jury. The judge expressed his view that it represented “institutional discrimination,” but he deferred to limitations in Supreme Court precedent that allowed the seating of jurors if the reasons cited were unrelated to race.
This Georgia jury saw past the blatant attempt to appeal to racism to render a just verdict. We commend the jury.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.