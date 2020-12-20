We cherish our Mondays spent tutoring three grandchildren.
It gives Diana and me a chance to spend time with this trio and to clear up some misunderstandings that harried teachers may overlook on Zoom calls or in larger classroom settings.
Like the fact that Mariah Carrey did not do pioneering research on radioactivity 120 years ago. That was Marie Curie, who did not sing a Christmas song popularized by Ms. Carrey.
During vocabulary lesson I caution that “denies” is not the name of the fast casual restaurant, “Denny’s.”
The younger grandson brings us updates on his chicken ranching. This led to a discussion of labor relations recently. He arises at 6:30 a.m. to feed and check on his birds and makes sure to round them up in the protection of their coop in the evening. His older brother believes that he should have an equal cut of the egg money because, “I love the chickens as much as you do,” he tells his brother, while avoiding pre-dawn poultry chores.
I hasten to explain that this is the difference between the owner class and laborers.
Several noisy roosters have been extradited from the neighborhood to a non-residential area where they can crow to their heart’s content.
The chicken flock at home is beset by murderous possums, owls and foxes who cull the herd. To keep the brood going and promote egg production, the hens hit the road for conjugal visits.
The youngest is an enthusiastic assistant in her brother’s chicken and egg business. She is very concerned that newly hatched chicks will miss the companionship of their mothers. Hence, a Barbie doll reclines in one corner of the hatchery, fluffy chicks snuggling against her freakishly slim figure.
Speaking of Barbies. Boy, have they changed since my sister collected them during the Eisenhower administration.
My granddaughter was delighted to receive “Wheelchair Barbie” for her 8th birthday. This toy comes complete with an electric wheelchair and portable ramp. There also is Barbie with a prosthetic leg.
The oldest was fascinated by a unit on microbiology. We happened to have a 750-power microscope which we passed along in advance of Christmas.
My suggestion was to examine chicken feathers, saliva or dust motes under the scope.
The kids instead were eager to take a look at chicken poop magnified 750 times. Wait until you have toddlers of your own, I thought.
For supplementary reading I select pieces from the Wall Street Journal.
They looked at graphs of historic gasoline prices, pie charts on federal spending and feature stories about farming. I thought seeing Phil (Flex Seal) Swift’s $22 million mansion in the Friday housing section of the Journal might inspire their entrepreneurial juices.
“Oh, no! Not the Wall Street Journal again,” protested the 10-year-old.
I managed to weave arithmetic, economics and politics into a quadratic equation: If Joe the Plumber employs 12 assistants at $10 an hour, but President Joe Biden raises the minimum wage to $15, how many workers will Joe have to lay off to keep his labor costs from rising more than 10 percent? If you’re smarter than a fifth-grader, you figured three or four assistants are headed to the unemployment line.
The granddaughter audited my wallet as an exercise in counting change. It still doesn’t compute for her that the little dimes are worth twice as much as the larger nickels and 10 times the value of a shiny penny.
“$45.94. Are you rich, Poppop?” she asked.
No, dear, but that’s all the cash I’ve got, and one-third of that belongs to Roy Cooper and Joe Biden.
“That’s not fair,” she responded. “Did they vacuum Nana’s floor to earn it?”
Now you and your brothers are beginning to understand the world, I replied.
The Gardner Academy of Advanced Conservative Studies convenes weekly at a secure location in Weeksville.