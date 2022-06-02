When I came to Elizabeth City in 1981 to practice pediatrics, child car seats were a rare sight in the parking lot of the children’s clinic. Newborn babies, just discharged from the hospital, were often driven home in the front seat of the car, cradled in the arms of a loving family member. Booster seats for older kids hadn’t been invented yet, and very few parents and teens wore seatbelts.
In 1982, North Carolina passed its first child passenger safety law, requiring children under age 2 to ride in an approved infant car seat. In 1985, more laws were passed, requiring car seats for children up to age 4, and seatbelts for adults — but only in the front seat.
As time passed, these laws were expanded and strengthened. Parents grumbled. Their active children just couldn’t tolerate wearing a seatbelt. Many said the laws were unnecessary, and too weak to be effective. If you are a good, safe driver, why should you have to wear a seat belt? Besides, the fine was only $25. Others said these laws infringed on their freedom, and their rights as parents.
Some of the strongest objections came from the grandmothers of my littlest patients. They argued that it was cruel and inhuman to strap a tiny, fragile infant into a hard, bulky seat. “I will hold him so tight, he will be fine, whatever happens,” they assured me.
Slowly, people got used to the idea, and car seats and seatbelts are the norm now. Today, I don’t know a single grandmother who would object to a newborn baby being buckled into a car seat. Thanks to these laws, children are much less likely to die in a car crash.
In the 1990s, legislation was passed requiring schools and hospitals to be smoke free. What a ruckus that raised! Disaster was predicted: teachers would quit, students would drop out, and sick smokers would refuse to go to the hospital. None of this happened. Today, fewer young people and adults smoke, and everyone enjoys better air quality in our public places.
Swimming pool safety laws were passed in 2001, and people objected to those too. It’s expensive to build a fence around a swimming pool! But those fences saved children from drowning.
And don’t forget the Poison Prevention Packaging Act in 1974. Those child-proof caps (invented by a pediatrician!) are still annoying to many of us, but we have learned to live with them, and small children are much less likely to die from getting into their parents’ medicines.
This morning, I am looking at the sweet faces of the 19 Uvalde children and two teachers who were shot and killed one by one, while 19 armed law enforcement officers milled around in a hallway outside their classroom for 79 minutes.
I’m a grandmother now myself, and I know that I can’t hold my grandchildren tight enough to protect them from this harm. So I’m asking our legislators to do what we elected them to do: pass laws to keep our children safe from gun violence.
Make a start, and build on it. Some people won’t like it, but they will adjust, just as we adjusted to these other laws. Years from now, we’ll look back, with amazement, at how it used to be.
And just to be clear, the solution to our gun violence problem is not to put more guns in the hands of more people. The states with the most guns have the most gun deaths. You didn’t try to stop children from dying in car crashes by putting more cars on the road, or stop drownings by building more pools. You passed legislation to make cars and pools safer, and it worked! I’m begging you to do it again.
Nita Coleman is a retired pediatrician who lives in Pasquotank County.