I used to be in The Daily Advance often — I was a tennis player, a fine writer, and a soccer star. In fact, I started the girls’ soccer team at NHS back in the ‘80s. Yeah boy, I knew I was headed for great things and I had all the bravado in the world. Oh the places you’ll go….
Funny, how life can change. And change it did ever. I suffered an injury while in the hospital that is commonly referred to as “locked-in syndrome” which basically meant my brain stem was severely damaged. I knew what was going on, but I could not speak nor could I move. My mother tried to communicate with me by holding a board, and I would blink out letters to spell. It was exhausting for both of us. I remember she would read aloud “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” and my dad would play music to help me respond. I didn’t. I couldn’t.
Fortunately, I have a smart father, George Jackson, who after tireless work, had me transported to Duke Hospital. It was there that I was given a blood treatment that brought me back to life. I slowly began to talk and regain limited use of my upper body. I watched TV some, but I didn’t have the strength to change the channel — I was sure that JEB and Judi Stuart owned the TV station and I couldn’t change the channel unless I passed a test which was on my hospital bed. Up and down, up and down, I pushed a button pointlessly. I’m sure it drove the nursing staff crazy.
The delusions were palpable — my mother was pregnant; there was a dog under my bed; the nurses wore disguises at night. I was convinced that we were on an airplane, Jean Gray was flying, and my cousin, Wood Foreman, was my neurologist. My rings were sewed into the sheets and immigration would take you if they found them there. I once thought I had convinced a nurse to take orange juice upstairs on the airplane to my mom.
But I got a little better. Duke was wonderful to me — physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, recreational therapy (which wasn’t fun). After a while, I didn’t even want to leave. They became so familiar. I guess I just got used to all the poking and prodding — I mean, they were helping me for goodness sake!
Finally, I had to leave Duke and come home. And what a homecoming it was. My house was immaculate and decorated for Christmas. There was a handicap ramp outside and a remodeled bathroom to suit special needs.
With the help of nurses who came daily, I managed to sign my own name on 100 Christmas cards. It doesn’t sound like a big deal — but it was for me. The ladies came to play maj-jong with me, push me around the block, and my dear neighbor took out the trash. The mail even came tied to my front door knob so I could reach it. Folks came out of the woodwork. And the food kept coming! So many people volunteered their time and talent to deliver meals. It was extraordinary. Holly Wright brought a pot of soup big enough to bathe a baby in!
I am so grateful to you all. I can’t thank you each individually. I’ve known for a long time that most folks are kind and generous. There is still a lot that is difficult for me but I’ve learned humility and most of all, patience. From Jackson Hole to Louisville, from Virginia to Seattle, from Wilmington to Rocky Mount, you have supported me. And if anyone has a doubt, Elizabeth City is the Harbor of Hospitality.
Jenny Jackson is a lifelong resident of Elizabeth City.