Navigational lighthouses provide security, reassurance and direction to seafaring travelers. During a storm, quartermasters and ship captains alike find solstice from the beacon streaming from a lighthouse. The cylindrical shape and specific painting scheme provides daytime sea going travelers with a visual navigation aid as well.
Did you know there is a lighthouse in Pasquotank County, North Carolina? This lighthouse is one of the county’s organizational artifacts that is strategically situated and tactically engraved.
On a well manicured piece of land sits Pasquotank County’s lighthouse of injustice. The lighthouse is deliberately placed beside the Pasquotank County Courthouse. Its location sends a cultural signal to all Pasquotank County residents.
What signal is being transmitted? Well, we only need to read what is inscribed on the plinth, observe the flag etched into the base, and notice the height of the statue atop this lighthouse to interpret its signal.
Pasquotank County’s lighthouse of injustice is a visible reminder for all to see. On the plinth is the inscription “OUR HEROES.” This inscription is just as strategic as its location. “Our” means it represents all Pasquotank County residents. Yes, this organizational artifact signifies all county residents should perceive this symbol as a representation of “Heroes.”
Did you know this is the only war monument or plaque on or beside the Pasquotank County courthouse with the word “hero”? The plaques for those who gave their lives in World War I, World War II, the Korean War or any conflict are thanked for their sacrifice.
In fact, World War I and World War II share a small (860-square-inch) plaque mounted to the front of the county courthouse. Pasquotank County’s organizational artifact of injustice sits on over 2,000 square feet while the plaque for the Greatest Generation is measured in square inches.
Surrounding Pasquotank County’s Lighthouse of Injustice is a well-manicured lawn funded by “our” tax dollars. Yet another reminder this beacon of injustice is part of Pasquotank County’s organizational culture. Where a county spends its tax dollars reflects its values. County tax dollars are spent maintaining the lawn, landscaping, walkway and foundation of this beacon of injustice.
Engraved above the inscription is a Confederate flag. This flag led Confederate soldiers into battle. However, this flag was also present at lynchings, rapes, beatings, cross burnings, theft of property and many other situations that were certainly not heroic.
Sitting atop of this beacon of injustice is a statue depicting a Confederate soldier. This soldier faces south and is high enough in the air to look out over Elizabeth City. The statue’s height is purposeful. It gives an essence of power and stature The soldier stands tall right beside the same courthouse that the actual Confederate soldiers set a blaze as they retreated from Pasquotank County.
If the county wants to create a more inclusive organizational culture, it should consider the organizational artifacts it displays. Yes, there was a vote to remove this Lighthouse of Injustice.
However, the delay to remove it is telling, and a representation of the Pasquotank County organizational culture. County representatives must like the location, inscription, and etching on this Lighthouse of Injustice; otherwise, it would have already been removed.
Maybe the Pasquotank County representatives want prosecutors, defendants, judges, jurors, law enforcement, and plaintiffs greeted by the signal coming from the Lighthouse of Injustice before entering the courthouse. If so, who does this make secure, and reassure, and what direction does it provide and to whom?
Michael Hill is a retired member of the U.S. Coast Guard who lives in Elizabeth City.