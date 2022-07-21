President Joe Biden did not cause inflation, and he has limited means to affect it. Budgets are set by Congress each year for the next year. Biden’s 2021 budget was set by former President Donald Trump in 2020.
Our 2022 budget going forward includes increased monies for defense of our country and our NATO allies. But this is far from the worst inflation we have experienced. During President Ronald Reagan’s presidency the inflation rate was 12% to 14%, and the national debt increased 186%.
Allan Sloan, writing for ProPublica, says the previous administration raised the nation’s debt so much — even before the pandemic — that it will weigh down the economy for years. “The King of Debt” promised to reduce the debt, but he oversaw the 3rd biggest deficit increase of any president ever, and he did not preside over a country at war, as did the first- and second-place finishers, presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson. The first president to raise debt into the trillions was George H.W. Bush.
National debt is not just an American problem. The Euro has dropped below the level of the dollar for the first time since the Euro was established in 1999, largely because of debt. It is a worldwide problem, and our inflation is miniscule compared to the suffering of other countries. We are all dealing with supply chain backlogs, a remnant of the COVID-19 pandemic, exacerbated by high consumer demand for goods, also a result of the pandemic. In this country, as people were stuck at home for many months, they built up a desire to spend when they could go out again.
Similarly, the demand for gas has increased as people have started to travel again, just as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine strained global energy markets. European countries that had bought oil and gas from Russia are now trying to reduce their dependence on Russia, in support of Ukraine and democracy.
To assist our European allies, the U.S. has sent some oil to other countries. This is a strategic response to Russia’s aggressive action against Ukraine, which will expand if Russia is allowed to take Ukraine. It is in the best interest of our country and the world to contain Russia’s aggression, even if we suffer strains on our gas and oil production and distribution.
Biden promised he would not send our men to fight, but we have assisted Ukraine with weaponry. Production of natural gas, coal and crude oil has increased to meet the demand. Food prices have increased too, and this is also largely the result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine has been called the “breadbasket of the world” because it is the primary source of grain for Europe. Russia’s blockage of ports has caused worldwide shortages of wheat, corn and animal fodder. Meats became more expensive as animal feed became more expensive. And Africans are suffering severe food shortages.
The US has had to supplement Europe’s import of grain to prevent hunger there, and this increase in demand has forced prices to rise. In this country, we are fortunate to have so much cropland. We have, in some places, years’ worth of grain in storage. But food producers are taking advantage of the worldwide inflation in food prices to raise the prices of our grain products.
It is the same old story: corporate greed. Corporations can corner the markets because many fewer family farms bring little competition. Most of our agricultural products are now grown by corporate entities, who focus on increasing profits and shareholder returns.
Inflation is also pronounced in the automobile market. Auto makers suffered by having fewer workers during the pandemic, and fewer cars were built. Relative scarcity of new cars has increased the prices on all cars. Demand for auto parts increased as people are forced to keep their cars longer, and scarcity raises the cost of parts. Semiconductors we have imported from Taiwan have become scarce both because of shutdowns during the pandemic and political interference from China.
The list goes on. Everything we use, wear, eat and drive costs more. Under capitalism, businesses have the legal right to increase prices if they want to. Their only constraint is what the market will bear.
With that consideration, it is American consumers who are responsible for inflation. We want the freedom to go where we want, buy what we want, eat what we want, and we want it now. We are addicted to cheap goods coming from Asia, and we have become a throw-away society.
We get angry when gas prices go up and we want to blame the president. But he doesn’t have control over gas prices. Gas is much cheaper in the U.S. than it is in Europe and it always has been. We’re spoiled, and we show it in our demand that the president give us cheap gas, regardless of how detrimental our demand is to our future and our children’s future.
Inflation is a direct result of demand. As demand increases, supplies become scarce and scarcity makes goods cost more. Ergo, consumers pay more for the same goods. But, sending military equipment to Ukraine to support democracy and keep Russia from taking over the world is vital — for us and for Europe. If it results in gas prices going up, it’s worth it.
So, Buckle up, Buttercup!
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.