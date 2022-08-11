The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget reports that the Inflation Reduction Act, passed by the Senate and set for passage through the House, does so many good things for our country and our people that it should be celebrated for the monumental legislation it is.

It will improve our ability to achieve energy independence from foreign oil. It will encourage the production of natural gas and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. With the emphasis on renewable energy sources, it will lower the cost of gas at the pump.