The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget reports that the Inflation Reduction Act, passed by the Senate and set for passage through the House, does so many good things for our country and our people that it should be celebrated for the monumental legislation it is.
It will improve our ability to achieve energy independence from foreign oil. It will encourage the production of natural gas and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. With the emphasis on renewable energy sources, it will lower the cost of gas at the pump.
It allows Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs, and it will make health care more affordable for millions of Americans. The health care and prescription drug industries have run rampant for decades, making American health care the most costly in the world, and our health outcomes are no better. We have one of the highest infant morality rate and COVID-19 death rate in the developed world.
This bill offers the best improvement to American health care in years. It provides $100 billion for health care and prescription drugs for struggling families, and is a positive net $320 billion plan.
It will increase the budget for the Internal Revenue Service, allowing the agency to perform more audits and conduct more audits fairly. At present, we know that persons like our former president are scamming the system, but the IRS budget has been kept so low that investigations of persons who are scamming the system have been falling through the cracks. This is a budget-positive outcome, and it will more fairly distribute the costs of government. Budget officials expect the bill will bring in about $125 billion.
It’s a huge win for climate change, putting $40 billon into manufacturing tax credits, providing more manufacturing jobs in this country. It allows $30 billion to develop clean electricity grants and loans, and $30 billion for the development of more clean energy technology. It allows $30 billion for clean agriculture funding and $20 billion for clean vehicle manufacturing.
The 15% corporate minimum tax rate provision will cure a major defect in our tax system that now allows corporations to skate by paying nothing, and sometimes even collect tax rebates from the federal government. For years, corporations have enjoyed a less-than-zero tax rate.
The tax hike included in the bill is projected to bring savings of $315 billion. Corporations that have been feeding at the trough of our federal treasury will finally start paying their fair share. The wealth of the rich will stop being supported by the rest of us.
Overall, the plan reduces our federal deficit by $405 billion. Republicans need to get behind it. But will they?
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-NJ, put together this “Republican vote tracker.” During this past session of Congress, Republicans:
• Voted 0% for cheaper gas for everyone
• Voted 0% for cheaper insulin for diabetics
• Voted 0% for child tax credits to help young families
• Voted 0% to end gerrymanders in any state
• Voted 0% for the Voting Rights Act
• Voted 1% to fight domestic terrorism
• Voted 4% for background checks to buy assault weapons
• Voted 6% for more baby formula
• Voted 13% to stop domestic violence
• Voted 16% for veterans’ cancer care
• Voted 23% to keep gay marriage legal
• Voted 32% to uphold the 2020 election.
The party claiming to be the last bastion of reverence for “life” supports 50,000 deaths by gun violence, more than all gun deaths in developed countries in the world combined. The GOP supports anti-abortion laws that deny any exception, even for 10-year-old rape victim. “I hope she understands,” said anti-abortion leader Catherine Glenn Foster.
Why do they fight to keep health care unavailable to low-income working people? Why do they vote to let babies go hungry?
Why would the party that claims patriotism want to make it difficult for people to vote? Why would they vote against supporting veterans who suffered injuries protecting our country? Why would they support authoritarian Russia and vote against aid to democratic Ukraine? Why do they celebrate Viktor Orban, Hungary’s racist dictator, openly taking Russia’s side in a fight for democracy?
Why would the party that says it stands up for the “average American” and “the little guy” work so hard to prevent working people from having union representation to get fair wages?
Why do they support giant monopolistic corporations that cost Americans $5,000 a year more than citizens of Europe or Canada, for everything from airfare to cell service to pharmaceuticals or access to the internet? Why do they constantly try to reduce taxes on the rich while giving only small relief to average Americans?