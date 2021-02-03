An unanticipated benefit of the COVID-19 pandemic is the arrival in our region of new neighbors from all over.
From Connecticut, New York City, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and California, even from Hawaii and Oklahoma, folks are moving here to escape COVID clusters, high taxes, expensive lifestyles and municipal violence.
I’ve seen this firsthand by following my Realtor wife, Diana, as she shows properties from Camden to Chowan counties. She was president last year of the 600-plus member Albemarle Area Association of Realtors. Many of her colleagues have noticed the same phenomenon.
The director of information security at NASA’s Goddard Space Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, realized he could keep an eye on the agency’s computers from a house in Camden County, overlooking the Pasquotank River, as easily as in pricier Maryland.
A retired New York City cop and his wife, a retired employee at the United Nations, looked at a place directly across the river from the Camden rocket man.
A Connecticut couple, she, a lawyer, and he, an educator, bought a house south of town where the deer roam. His hobby is community theater. My fellow columnist, Peter Thomson, sealed that deal by showing the prospective newcomer the Maguire Theater at Arts of the Albemarle on Main Street.
Of course, mortgage interest rates hovering just above 2 percent help mobility, too. But those rates are available everywhere.
What seems to be drawing an eclectic mix of newcomers our way is a combination of telecommuting and freedom from many of the hassles of urban life. Commutes can take two hours, one way, around New York City. The round-trip toll on the George Washington Bridge is $32.
State income taxes in California top out at 13.3 percent, soon to rise to 16.8 percent, compared to 5 percent in the Tar Heel State. New York levies a tax up to 12.8 percent on city dwellers.
St. Louis, Baltimore and Detroit are the three most murderous cities in the United States. These and other American cities are the focus of defund the police movements and accompanying street riots. It is not the stuff highlighted in Chamber of Commerce welcome packages.
For many years, the perceived quality of public education was the number one factor in choosing what county to live in around here. Not in 2020. Public schools have slipped to number three on the priority list, behind internet quality and proximity to water.
The digital divide is separating home values in similar quality neighborhoods by hundreds of thousands of dollars, in some cases. This is a problem that elected officials, economic development types and community boosters should address.
COVID-19 has taken a fearful health and economic toll on the country. The pain has not been felt evenly. While California labors under the most draconian shutdowns, many of its hospitals are at 100 percent capacity with COVID cases.
Here in Pasquotank County, one in every 15 residents have tested positive for the virus. Yet Sentara Albemarle Hospital in late January reported 20 percent of its beds occupied by those with the illness and only 60 percent of all beds occupied. Chowan’s Vidant Hospital reported similar numbers: 21 percent and 58 percent.
This information is widely available to anyone who wishes to find it.
So is the crime rate by neighborhood. You can look it up on “Neighborhood Scout.”
You can read about us in “best small towns in America” in Forbes and Newsweek magazines.
Newcomers have done just that. They like what they see.
Doug Gardner used to live in New Jersey before moving South 49 years ago.