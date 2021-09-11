Yesterday the mail came. First time in a week. Nothing important, the TDAs in a bundle, a couple of notes from family and a bill or two along with a flyer. Friends are learning not to communicate through the regular “snail” mail ‘cause you really never know when it’s going to arrive. And that’s a pity.
The nice lady carrier who delivered it said, “Well, we’re short staffed, but we’re not hiring.” While the sign on the post office building here in Elizabeth City says different that’s what the employees believe.
Not that anyone tells you much. When you try to find out when you’re going to get your mail the USPS customer service line tells you about COVID-19, and then gives you two choices: Number 1 if you haven’t received mail for one or two days, Number 2 is if it’s been three days or more. Both prompts have exactly the same message blaming things on “shortages” and COVID. Go to the Ehringhaus Street Post Office and they tell you, “We have people out.”
America used to be proud of its mail service. We were one of the few countries to deliver mail securely, to a residence six days a week. One of the few where many had a personal relationship with their mail carrier.
But while some blame email and text and electronic communication, the real causes of a failing system are in Washington. It is congressional mismanagement that has brought this on. A few years ago Congress decided that the Postal Service needed to have its accounting system changed to allow fully for retirement and pensions (but chose at that time not to increase their allocation in order to pay for this).
Funds for operations went down. Then they decided that the USPS should be mostly self-sustaining and whittled away at the subsidies. Finally, they continued to preclude the USPS from doing all the extra services that could make them money: in many countries you can cash checks, deposit funds, go online, buy any number of things. They decided to starve USPS of funds while denying them the ability to make money.
So we end up with First Class mail getting more expensive and losing money; the Postal Service having no ability to compete; a new accounting system and politicians angry at the subsidies. To top it off, a new man from a competing private mail service took over. He made “efficiencies” in the system, scrapping million-dollar automatic sorters, denying overtime, firing old hands, and putting his own guys at the top. And normal mail delivery stopped being normal.
It doesn’t have to be this way. At the moment an infrastructure bill is wending its tortuous way through our Congress. Roads, bridges, day care, and free colleges: it’s an enormous multi-trillion-dollar piece of legislation, with nothing about the USPS in it.
Yet when we’re talking about national infrastructure shouldn’t the Postal Service be part of that conversation? It’s not that the workers have dogged it, it’s that the politicians have messed it up. Here in Elizabeth City over the past years we’ve watched the Main Street branch closed for lack of funds, not lack of business. We’ve watched mail delivery degrade to a point from a few years ago. Then, sometimes the mail would run late. Now, many days it doesn’t run at all.
It should be a national priority to bring things back to where they were: allowing entrepreneurship and subsidizing a national treasure that is disappearing before our eyes.
Yesterday the mail came. Tomorrow it might not.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.