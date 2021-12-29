A funny thing happened in Elizabeth City as our mayor was picking up yet another award. We were informed that we had not balanced the city’s accounts as the Local Government Commission requires. Not for the past 15 months.
Oopsie. Our interim manager came up with a plan that includes continuing to employ an outside CPA firm get us straight in a few months without hiring new folks permanently, and that seemed to be that.
Except maybe not. One wonders what the next buried problem is going to be and if interim City Manager Ralph Clark is going to spend his time with us as playing a sort of executive Whack-a-Mole as these kinds of hidden problems emerge.
The recent large and unprecedented 8.5-cent property tax rate increase has us now in the top 2% of North Carolina cites for tax rate. So we’re paying a ton, but when this sort of thing happens you wonder if the money is being wisely spent. Senior staff are paid about the same as they might make in Tidewater, Virginia, so either we’re staffing wrongly or the demands of City Council are making efficiency problematical.
One area that needs help is the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department. Here in Elizabeth City we love our parks and we have a bunch of them. It’s a joint operation with Pasquotank County, a union that works well and we’re told saves us money. South Park and FunJunction are gorgeous family facilities in the county, while the views of the Pasquotank River from the five main downtown parks attract visitors to the railings to take snaps.
But a closer look reveals a different story. Veterans Park, at the Camden Causeway Bridge, is beautifully kept but is used almost exclusively on ceremonial occasions. At the other end, Coast Guard Park, except for the very occasional fisherman, is used only as a staging platform for the wonderful boat program that Carol Terryberry has fostered and led. It is but a bare piece of grass with a few lights and good docks.
While Waterfront Park, in front of Museum of the Albemarle, is a lovely, treed well-kept park with a lot of use and a grand place to put in your boat, Moth Boat Park, at the bottom of Main Street, is a bit of an afterthought with an aging sign and evidence of erosion and neglect.
Which leads us to Mariners’ Wharf, the center of waterfront activities. This, the most popular and populist park, home to markets and movies, shows and services, is now showing the signs of constant use and not enough maintenance. Railings lack paint and are covered with seagull stuff. There are loose bricks in the walk and weeds growing in the cracks. Docks are looking iffy and in one case, have not been replaced, (there are no boards on the small boat dock).
There’s also been an abandoned sailboat in the 48-hour free docking section of the wharf for over a year. The “Harbor of Hospitality” sign could not look more inhospitable. At night some lights are out and others wink at you. (There’s a lack of appropriate bulbs, apparently. Don’t we keep spare bulbs in Elizabeth City?)
So, as downtown attracts more and more permanent residents, we are allowing, presumably for budgetary reasons, our most popular common area, the visiting sailors’ gateway to the city, to become much less welcoming. At a time when the overall use of Mariners’ Wharf is burgeoning council has decided to invest in the re-furbishing of a George Wood Park on the causeway and the Pasquotank commissioners are getting ready to open a new park in Newland. It’s hard to make sense of it.
Perhaps Mr. Clark, auditing problem solved, could take a look at EC-Pasquotank Parks and Rec next and adjust things so that the most-used parks get the most maintenance. Otherwise we’ll end up with lots of parks with no visitors while the ones in which we gather deteriorate further.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.