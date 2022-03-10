As my husband, friends and neighbors lined the streets of the historic district with Coast Guard flags, we could not help but note how many people in the community stepped up to help make the very first Coast Guard Marathon possible and how much being a Coast Guard community adds to our quality of life here.
Every branch of the military has an annual marathon but until this year the Coast Guard did not. But Corrina Ruffieux and her staff at our tourism authority, visitelizabethcity.com, decided that should change. So with her small but mighty staff, they set about to organize a huge event they had never done before.
The logistics alone were challenging: three races on two days and rolling road closures with an eye on inconveniencing the driving public as little as possible while keeping safety the priority. Even so, Ruffieux and her staff mapped a course that provided the runners a snapshot of our community’s diverse landscape. The downtown, historic district, waterfront, businesses, Coast Guard base and neighborhoods were included as a 5K, half and full marathon courses were designed.
The Army 10-Miler, begun in 1985, is the official race of the U.S. Army. It is held once a year in Washington, D.C. and features more than 35,000 runners and 900 teams from around the globe.
The Marine Corps Marathon, started in 1976, is also known as “The People’s Marathon.” It’s held at the Pentagon and features competitors from all 50 states and more than 60 nations around the globe.
The Air Force Marathon, described by its official site as “an annual endurance event,” is held the third Saturday of September at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. The very first Air Force Marathon was held in 1997 as part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Air Force as a separate branch of military service. Since then it has grown to include more than 13,000 participants, with athletes coming from all 50 states and many countries around the world.
Today, the Air Force Marathon event is a weekend of competition that includes a full marathon, half marathon, and 10K and 5K races. The race course is considered “Boston qualifying” with the finish line at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. The race’s official site says the 26.2-mile course takes runners on a tour of “over 110 years of military airpower history.”
The Navy-Air Force Half Marathon is an annual event organized by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, a government agency that offers services on U.S. military bases worldwide.
Started in 2004, it features a complete half-marathon, a five-mile course, and a third party-sponsored Active Endurance event. This event has grown to include more than 10,000 participants.
One of the distinct features of our inaugural annual event was the Coast Guard demonstrations which wowed marathoners, volunteers and spectators alike. It took many hands to pull this off. Hundreds of hands to do everything from handing out water, directing runners, checking participants in, feeding volunteers and participants, and many more tasks. Contractors erected barricades, law enforcement ensured safety and a myriad of local businesses accommodated the overnight stays, meals, recreation and donations.
Visitors spent generously on the many food and product options and consistently remarked about the friendliness of the community. Over 1,700 participants joined this event from 46 states (including Hawaii and Alaska), Puerto Rico, Guam, the US Virgin Islands and Canada. Many of you also chose to show up, welcome the runners and cheer them on.
Hosting some of these guests was a distinct pleasure as the community pulled together to show our very best face of the “Harbor of Hospitality.” This event was larger than the famous Marine Corps Marathon which in its first year drew about 1,000 participants!
To have an inaugural event go so well, serve so many and bring pleasure and the inception of an impactful annual event here is amazing! Organized by just a handful of folks with no prior experience, for the Coast Guard whose huge, positive impact on our region should never be underestimated, we owe a huge, huge thank-you to all involved.
In a world where routinely now many of us often use the words “crazy,” “discouraging,” “devastating,” and “destructive” to describe events and impacts, here was something positive, uplifting and a complete joy to behold. Too often we forget the blessing of public service as we are witness to so many who are consumed with self.
Thanks to all of you who saw the vision, knew it mattered and anticipated its great success. We were and are the Harbor of Hospitality, an All-American Coast Guard community, and now a whole lot more people know it.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in civil and community causes.