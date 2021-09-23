Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 78F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.