As private sector entities start demanding that customers be vaccinated — some hotels, restaurants and private companies are refusing service to those without a vaccine card — some in government are working to push things even further.
The suggestion that driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations be denied to the unvaxxed has been dismissed as taking too long and requiring too much of the already overloaded Department of Motor Vehicles.
But one idea that seems to be getting purchase at the highest levels is to require the unvaccinated to attend training seminars much like the very successful driver training programs that the nation’s state police run for drivers who accumulate a certain number of insurance points. The program would be in effect in every state and be overseen and paid for by the federal government.
Here’s how it would work. The course, to be called the National Unvaccinated Training Seminar, would be a mandatory monthly course for those who do not have a medical or religious exemption for not getting the vaccine against COVID-19. The unvaccinated would be sent to local central point where, (once tested, masked and socially distanced), they would participate in a seminar on vaccine information. Local auditoriums and movie theaters would be co-opted for this purpose and the entire process supervised by retired police and the military.
Lessons would be shown on a large screen led by a Zoom moderator. In these lessons medical and social scientists, would, at exhaustive length, debunk the worse theories about horse pills and tiny computer chips, and of government control and poisoning. They instead would give positive information about how a vaccine that has been given to over half-a-billion people is safe and secure.
After each Zoom segment a test would be given to the participants. If any in the class fail, that particular segment would be shown again. The Zoom moderator would answer pertinent questions either by re-running a portion of the segment or by plugging in stand-by doctors and scientists.
Preliminary thinking has this program taking place over a period of days with a total of 20 hours of class time. As part of the process a pharmacist would be standing by in a nearby room. That way any who might wish to change their mind after getting positive information could get a shot immediately.
Social scientists seem to believe that many of the unvaxxed have endured a kind of brain-washing from social media or outside authority figures, so that counteracting these myths with the truth will take a number of sessions. Thus the 20-hour time frame.
The National Unvaccinated Training Seminars (or N.U.T.S.) in Elizabeth City and elsewhere will also use personal recorded testimony of previously unvaccinated local folks who have survived a COVID crisis and are willing to talk. Off-screen moderators will lead them through their story in a blow-by- blow-by-blow, detailed medical reminder of what is waiting for the participants. Emphasis will be given to neighborhoods with a history of multiple COVID cases.
Those who successfully get through the seminars will be free for a month before having to enroll in the next seminar. Classes are forecast to be done in the evenings and on the weekends so that participants are taken out of the general population during the most social times and cannot successfully spread the virus.
Unvaccinated folks who have successfully gone through this long and stultifying seminar six times will be considered as wedded to their particular dogma, guru, or personal ethos and given a framed certificate from N.U.T.S.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.