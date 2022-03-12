Well, we’re now a Coast Guard City that sports a Coast Guard Marathon — and a wonderful event it was. About 2,000 runners of all sizes and shapes doing their best on a cool but dry early spring day.
The organization (with a couple of hiccups that we can get into later) was exemplary. The police were friendly and helpful, the emergency medical technicians were on site, and local businesses pitched in to make this a grand occasion. Three hours after the final runner crossed the tape and the barriers were down, it was all wrapped up with streets and parks back to normal.
Much of this can be attributed to the fact that it was a Coast Guard Marathon. The Coasties pride themselves on getting things done quietly and efficiently, so this inaugural outing was obviously planned to within an inch of its life.
Beyond the winners of the races there were a bunch of highlights in the weekend. Kudos to the announcer: a slim blonde lady who kept the start/finish line spectators engaged while announcing the name of every person who crossed the finish line and the place they came from. Folks from Oklahoma and Colorado, Wisconsin and Texas got their personal moment of glory as this hard-working professional was on-mike on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. without an apparent break. It was a bravura performance from a lady who, when she recognized runners from other marathons, threw in their nicknames or funny habits. Whatever she got paid she surely earned it.
Then there were the runners themselves. Kids and grandparents, serious and playful, fast and, well, not so fast. The winner of the marathon slalomed lithely in through the middle to late finishers of the half marathon, and then the folks kept coming for another four hours. Teens from Camden and stocky ladies from New Jersey, oldies competing in their 30th or 50th marathon. They were there not to win, but to make it to the tape. And almost all of them did.
There were a few hiccups but they didn’t spoil a thing.
A couple of motorists, seeing no one around and no one coming, moved the barriers and scooted across the course. This delayed the start of the race for 20 minutes, which normally would have been no big deal but runners were in their racing gear and it was cool. Some few got a chill, which is not the way to start the day.
The info about the race indicated that you could be trapped in town from 7:30 a.m. on, but really, it was about two hours later, and then there were lots of ways to get in and out if you parked to the north of Main Street. So there could have been a bigger crowd downtown and more happy merchants.
But all this was stuff that can be easily fixed next time. Fact is, it was a great event!
Our own volunteers were the real heroes. Stations were manned, litter was picked up, directions were given. A horde of locals turned out to make the first Coast Guard Marathon a singular success, and let everyone who came from out of town know: we love our Coasties.
Leaving the starting line the runners almost immediately took a hard left across the Charles Creek Bridge onto Riverside Drive, then past a newly sodded piece of property with a metal storage building, antique light poles and a lovely walk along the water. We’re told some people call it Coast Guard Park, but it’s hard to be sure because there isn’t a sign.
Shouldn’t there be?
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.