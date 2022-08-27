A letter writer to The Daily Advance asked this week what was meant by “many mansions” in the Bible verse John 14:2: “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.”
The simple answer is found in the second definition of mansion in the Merriam-Webster dictionary: “a separate apartment or lodging in a large structure.” This meaning of mansion was in more common usage when the Bible was first translated into English. Many modern translations use “rooms” instead of “mansions.”
The New Testament was written in Koine Greek, which was the Greek language used in everyday life. This dialect was spread across the known world by Alexander the Great, and it became the lingua franca (common language) used throughout the Roman Empire. The Greek word which was translated as “mansions” means “a place for staying.”
This verse is a metaphor comparing heaven to a palace with many rooms. The Bible uses many figures of speech to enhance the meaning of scriptures.
For example, Psalm 17:8 reads, “Keep me as the apple of your eye...”, which is an English language metaphor comparing the circular pupil of the eye to a round apple. This idiom means one’s favorite, such as, “She is the apple of her father’s eye.” The word used in the original Hebrew literally means the pupil of the eye, which was a Hebrew Language idiom that also meant one’s favorite. But the Hebrew language verse didn’t mention an apple.
What was the forbidden fruit eaten by Adam and Eve? The Hebrew word “peri” is used in original scriptures for the fruit from the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil. Peri means any fruit, which is why most modern English translations simply say “fruit.” So why do people think the forbidden fruits were apples?
This misconception dates back to the Fourth century AD when Pope Damasus I ordered Jerome, the leading Biblical scholar of his day, to translate the Bible into Latin. Jerome spent 15 years translating the Hebrew and Greek scriptures into Vulgate Latin, which was the everyday language used by ordinary people.
In Genesis 3, Jerome translated the Hebrew word “peri” as the Latin word “malus.” In Vulgate Latin, malus can mean either apple or evil. The word means an apple when it is used as a noun, but it means evil when it is used as an adjective. Jerome could have used the Latin word “fructus” meaning any fruit, which would have been a more accurate translation. Instead, he used malus to emphasize the evil that would follow from eating the fruit.
The Bible contains many figures of speech such as metaphors, similes, hyperbole, alliterations and idioms. These expressions permit the scriptures to convey a deeper meaning.
Michael R. Worthingon is a resident of Pasquotank County.