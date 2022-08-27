A letter writer to The Daily Advance asked this week what was meant by “many mansions” in the Bible verse John 14:2: “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.”

The simple answer is found in the second definition of mansion in the Merriam-Webster dictionary: “a separate apartment or lodging in a large structure.” This meaning of mansion was in more common usage when the Bible was first translated into English. Many modern translations use “rooms” instead of “mansions.”