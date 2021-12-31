I was in Columbia a few days ago as part of an ongoing effort to view and personally document Confederate memorials in northeastern North Carolina. Columbia’s is particularly interesting because of one special shout-out inscribed on its south side: “In Appreciation of Our Faithful Slaves.”
A petition to keep this statue up (it has garnered about 500 signatures so far) notes that this statue “memorializes” former slaves. Tone deaf? Clueless? This is who the pro-removal side over there are trying to negotiate with?
Columbians, do you really think Blacks seeing that inscription get a warm feeling knowing that their enslaved ancestors are being so honored?
Here in Edenton our own Civil War monument was moved from a somewhat out-of-the-way site to its current prominent position on Broad Street in 1961. Right. Just as the Civil Rights Movement was gaining steam and the push to integrate schools was getting underway. And so our pro-statue people here want to tell us that while it was perfectly acceptable to move this statue to town center in the service white supremacy 60 years ago, we cannot now take it down as a gesture of reconciliation?
I have been observing the conversation about Confederate monuments, memorials and statues in this area for the past several years. I am particularly struck by how the various parties dealing with this issue sometimes think (or pretend?) they’re all on the same page, working for a common goal, when, judging by both words and deeds, they clearly are not.
The first thing anyone and everyone discussing these monuments must acknowledge is that they are not Civil War relics. They were not installed by history buffs. They were installed by racists and white supremacists during the Jim Crow era in order to make a statement, send a message. And that message was not one of brotherly love. Their purpose was to help establish and maintain white dominance over the Southern landscape, to fortify white control over the South’s Civil War narrative. And to direct an upright middle finger northward. (Read some of the dedication speeches.)
The only “history” these monuments illuminate is that of the Jim Crow era of the former Confederate states. They celebrate nothing except the worst tendencies of the South.
I think these are incontrovertible facts. And yet, some people want to dispute this.
How can those who can’t see the problem possibly be part of the solution?
There is a faction that thinks the problem with these Confederate monuments is their location, and that the solution is to relocate. But the issue is not their location, it’s their very existence. Until all parties admit and agree to that, we’ve got no chance at solving this problem. Whether we move them 200 yards or a couple of miles, at the end of the day we’ve still got the same problem.
If your goal is only to pick these monuments up and put them back down somewhere else, why not just leave them where they are? Why would you have a cancer cut out of one part of your body only to have it transplanted in another?
If you accept that these statues are an expression of racism, but then talk about “relocation” rather than “removal,” the conversation really becomes one about just how much racism you are willing to tolerate and sanction. For some, that’s apparently negotiable.
I understand that some are passionate about keeping these monuments in place. But I remember that some North Carolinians were just as passionate about maintaining segregated schools a couple of generations ago. And that our lawmakers and elected officials tried every trick in the book to accommodate them (google “Pearsall Plan” if you need a refresher course).
The argument of the pro-statue folks seems to go something like this: Look, we went along with emancipation and losing our plantations and all that business. We let you go to our schools and eat in our restaurants. We even gave you the right to vote. (OK, we sometimes didn’t let you exercise that right. But still.) Now you want us to take our statues down? How many more sacrifices must we make?
Town councilors and county commissioners plead to us that they are trying to get this matter resolved. They form study commissions. They hold hearings at which they schedule more hearings. And all the while the statues stand.
These elected officials can be really creative when finding ways to keep these statues up, but suffer a remarkable lack of imagination when it comes to taking them down.
Ultimately they run and hide behind the cover of North Carolina’s monument removal law (codified racism, essentially).
And that “save the statue” petition in Columbia? Five hundred signatures? There is a competing “remove the statue” petition that now totals about 5,000 signatures.
And yet the statue stands.
Rod Phillips is a resident of Edenton.