It has been a tough time in this country. Months of businesses struggling to stay open, schools adjusting, people battling a new health epidemic and the horrific, inexcusable death of George Floyd.
Yesterday the battle continued. A very nasty woman took after me for being a conservative and threatened my business when I made inquiry on an official city page as to the timing of an alarming email I received by the police department to take security precautions at my business for an event to begin 5 minutes later.
I have often struggled with this city government and I was deeply offended a publicly funded government page would be used to make personal, gratuitous attacks on a business owner for their personal political beliefs. My husband and I have worked hard to be good neighbors here and good business citizens as well.
These ugly comments in essence told me as a business owner, part of the “far right,” I should shut up and explained how she would delight in doing more harm to my business struggling with the results of COVID-19 closures, because I am conservative. She mocked these struggles and threw pejorative insults at others about their age and race — all while touting that “kindness matters.”
I wish I could say this is rare. It is not. It is also not rare for a circle of people in this community to treat those with conservative values with ugly disdain. Really ugly disdain while exclaiming their own virtuous philosophies of kindness, inclusion and love. Walking down the street they will proudly not even speak or acknowledge someone with whom they disagree politically or welcome them socially in their own neighborhoods.
But among the trials of this difficult time I am very happy to tell you this story. This story as evidenced by a lovely gathering the other night of like-minded people who want to be part of a more just world. A story evidenced by how in this community we support and work with our law enforcement members who in return, treat residents of the community with respect and compassion.
It is the story of the neighborhood I live in, a historic neighborhood centered in the heart of Elizabeth City. It’s where neighbors move in and some move out and new folks move in. But those who choose to live here choose it for a number of reasons, one key one being its rich diversity. Young and old, white and blue-collar, diverse cultures, backgrounds, race and skin color. We genuinely care about each other’s well-being. We actively assist and inquire about each other’s needs. We see each other as we should: as neighbors, period.
So yesterday as I was very discouraged and very tired of all the “fires” around me, a neighbor with a HUGE heart — Vikki Smith — arrived at my door. Many of you likely know her and her husband, Gus. Vikki has long worked to assist people through social services and Gus ran the local food bank for years.
Vikki and I are on opposite ends of the political spectrum. We are respectful of that. We choose to focus on having a relationship despite this as caring neighbors. When Vikki needs to speak to me about a viewpoint she holds, she does so with compassion and respect. We welcome dialogue.
I have no idea if Vikki knew about the ugliness spewed against me and my business that day, but when she arrived with my favorite flowers —hydrangeas — I saw her literally as a gift from God. She explained some were from a bush I had shared with her years before. We were two neighbors who loved blooms sharing them through a simple act of kindness. We did not need to agree on everything.
This simple gesture renewed my spirit. It renewed the preciousness of my neighborhood in my heart. It made me again want to be a part of a good world rather than withdraw from the bad one.
Together is a much better place to be on this earth. If you long for that, please come to Main Street where you will be welcomed and celebrated and leave uplifted. Universally and genuinely.
May God bless each of you. May you know worth and inclusion. May God continue to press on my soul the need to be a part of just that. Let us all be Vikkis.