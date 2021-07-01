North Carolina’s public-sector retirees have lost roughly 20 percent of the value of their pensions to inflation since 2008. Our retirees did the work that made our state one of the fastest-growing and best places to live in America. Our former first responders, highway patrol officers, public safety officers, health services providers and educators should not be forgotten.
I hope as the state budget leaves the Senate and moves to the House, Senate leadership will reconsider the needs of the state’s retired public servants and provide a much-needed cost-of-living adjustment. Our former state and local government employees were the boots on the ground doing the daily work, performing many tasks in our cities and counties. It is these employees who showed up for work every day to assist the public with its needs and keep us safe.
Inflation is not coming; it is already here. Costs of the very items retirees use the most: food, fuel and medicine are rapidly increasing. The state has never been in a better financial position to provide a recurring adjustment. A massive $6 billion surplus, as well as federal American Rescue Plan money, allows the state to help both active and retired employees alike.
Retirees and our state’s elderly were the most vulnerable demographic during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many dependent solely on digital means to communicate with family, church members, neighbors and others. Allowing their limited funds to drown in inflation puts an already vulnerable population even more at risk. Pension values never caught up after the Great Recession of 2008.
Many pensioners worked in dangerous conditions — in our prisons, on our highways and in law and resource enforcement — believing in the promise that they would be taken care of in retirement. And many more worked in those conditions with salaries that would not be acceptable today. Turning your back on them is turning your back on those who kept your streets safe and state operating in times of both good and disaster.
Fully funding the pension system is not a choice or a gift: funding the pension system is a requirement for the North Carolina General Assembly. Providing inflation-abating relief for retirees is also not a gift, but rather good governance.
As North Carolina continues to be one of the fastest-growing states in the United States, cost of living — even without current and looming inflation — grows right along with it.
The value of each North Carolina retired public servant’s pension has already declined by close to 20 percent since the financial crisis of 2008. Pension values were never restored even after the economy recovered, and the few adjustments and bonuses that were enacted have not kept up with inflation.
Both the TSERS (Teachers & State Employees Retirement System) and LGERS (Local Government Employees Retirement System) are important recruiting tools for attracting talented personnel to the public sector. They are competing with private businesses for the same people, but the latter often offer better salaries. Maintaining the long-term value of these pensions is crucial to attracting and retaining quality workers. Passing both COLA bills is a statement that working in North Carolina’s public sector brings lifelong benefits to those who choose it.
We are asking because the state can afford to provide retirees a COLA and because North Carolina traditionally strives for excellence. We do not settle for “good enough” here.
Tony Perry is the retired sheriff of Camden County, and a director for District 5 of the North Carolina Government Retired Employees Association.