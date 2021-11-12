Once again, North Carolina has been disgraced by a Republican officeholder. U.S. Sen. Richard Burr is in trouble again for insider trading. Not only did he cash out $1.7 million immediately upon learning, as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, that COVID-19 had become a pandemic that would negatively affect the stock market, he also called his brother-in-law, who did the same within one minute.
Don’t they make us proud? These North Carolina opportunists we have elected to represent us? First there was then Gov. Pat McCrory, who promoted the infamous “bathroom bill,” a ridiculous notion that could not be enforced, because the only way to implement that nonsense would be to look up women’s skirts, which is assault, or to look down men’s pants, which would probably get you killed. Is this the best we can do in North Carolina?
Then there is our esteemed Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who spoke at Asbury Baptist Church in June, declaring that homosexuals and transgenders are “filth.” So many have reacted with outrage and called for his removal that he has backed off his most offensive remarks, implying he only meant that “children should not be taught that in school.” Then he went on to attack people who support so-called critical race theory — whatever that is — and the Black Lives Matter movement, whom he called “morons, socialist liars and nitwits.”
It is puzzling to me that this person, a member of a group which has been marginalized for hundreds of years, discriminated against for hundreds of years, tired, poor and yearning to be free for hundreds of years, would lack the self-awareness to recognize that he is doing the very same thing to another marginalized group.
The Bible doesn’t teach us to be judgmental and self-righteous. Christian evangelical orthodoxy tells us that “God don’t make no mistakes.” Well, if that is true, God didn’t make a mistake when she created some of us with mixed gender identity. Perhaps those suffering gender confusion have something to teach us about love and about tolerance, which the Bible does teach. Robinson sounds like that old joke: “I love Jesus but some of his children get on my nerves.” Whatever their personal views, elected officials should not be publicly spreading hate and promoting discrimination.
And then we have our young representative, Madison Cawthorn. Always in line to make a stupid comment, he now says mothers should raise their sons to be “monsters” because he is concerned about low testosterone levels. Does he mean like the Ted Bundys of the world? Cawthorn is afraid we have become “sexless.”
Is that why he has been accused by multiple women of unwanted sexual advances and threatening sexual behavior? Because he is afraid he might otherwise be thought sexless? Does he think we should want our sons to emulate him? As a mother, I wouldn’t want my daughters around him.
A Trump acolyte, Cawthorn has preached sedition and promoted insurrection. He should have been arrested last year when he tried to carry a loaded gun onto an airplane. He has since advocated violence against the government.
And then there is Mark Meadows. The January 6 Committee has issued subpoenas for 11 of Donald Trump’s partners in crime, including Meadows, the former president’s Chief of Staff. Among his other deplorable actions, Meadows appears to have been part of the pre-insurrection planning committee. And he promoted the outrageous allegation that Italy tried to influence the outcome of the election by somehow using technology to change votes from Trump to Biden. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, calls it a “five-alarm fire for our democracy.”
Meadows’ actions underscore the depths to which the Trump White House would go to influence electoral vote certification. It is alarming that we have been so inundated with these efforts over the four years of Trump’s presidency that we have normalized bad behavior. Simply by virtue of the number of such actions we have suffered, we don‘t have time or energy to recognize each individual depredation before another is discovered. We are just too tired to fight.
Trump has instructed Meadows not to testify to the Jan. 6 panel, and Meadows has said he will not. He is a key person who spent the weeks up to the insurrection with Trump, strategized with him about ways to overturn the election, and was with Trump on Jan. 6. He was in the White House with Trump before and after the “Save America” rally preceding the insurrection, and during the pendency of the insurrection. He was present when Trump told Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, that he was “delighted” at the sight of his supporters attacking the Capitol and police officers. Meadows needs to answer to the law.
Trump’s Republican gang has begun a campaign of intimidation against anyone who might testify before the Jan. 6 panel. They show absolutely no respect for the rule of law.
Don’t they make us proud?
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.