Local communities are slowly returning to normal, or at least to a new normal. The N.C. Potato Festival retuned to downtown Elizabeth City this weekend. The Chowan County Regional Fair missed 2020 but resumed last year, and it is scheduled to start Sept. 27 and run through Oct. 1 this year. And Arts of the Albemarle is sponsoring a number of activities, including live theater in the Maguire Theatre.
Primary voting went smoothly Tuesday. A record number of midterm primary voters indicates increased interest in political races, but there was much less interest in absentee ballots which were popular during the pandemic.
Public schools held in-person classes over the last academic year. High school athletic games and other extracurricular events did not restrict spectators. Students enjoyed junior-senior proms, and high schools will hold graduation ceremonies with family and friends looking on.
Business at local restaurants is limited by their number of employees rather than by customer interest. And retail sales this year are expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels.
But some things have changed for good. People increasingly order things online for home delivery. Many grocery shoppers pick up orders rather than go inside stores. And food delivery services remain popular, although their sales have slowed.
During the pandemic, the Outer Banks hosted record numbers of visitors because people weren’t able to fly to resorts or go on cruises. But beachgoers often did not eat at restaurants or go to entertainment venues. And it was hard to recruit employees because students from Europe were not able to get temporary visas to work during the summer, but they will return this year.
Outer Banks businesses hope things will return to normal this summer, but it may not entirely go back to pre-pandemic levels. People will likely continue to visit beaches in record numbers because airline ticket prices are much higher. But due to inflation, some tourists may economize by eating sandwiches or cooking meals in their cottages rather than eating out.
College enrollment is down nationwide due to the pandemic and changes in the job market. But Elizabeth City State University actually increased enrollment due to the low tuition based on its status as one of the University of North Carolina System “Promise Schools.” Undergraduate in-state students only pay $500 per semester for tuition, and out-of-state students only pay $2,500.
College of The Albemarle maintained its enrollment levels despite the pandemic. However, the median age of its student body has declined from 25 in 2014 to 19 today, because College and Career Promise students now make up nearly a third of the student body. These students are still enrolled in high school but are taking college courses as well. And about half of COA’s student body are traditional college age (18–25) students who are choosing to not go to expensive universities, at least not for their first two years.
Mid-Atlantic Christian University’s enrollment fell during the pandemic, but it is slowly recovering. The roof of the dining hall collapsed which put a crimp on MACU’s operations, but the university has begun construction of replacement buildings that hopefully will be completed this year.
Gas prices and inflation are eroding everyone’s budget, so take advantage of local educational opportunities. Go to local events, restaurants and venues rather than spending your hard-earned money in expensive, faraway places. And keep your car’s gas tank topped off in case of shortages. Shop local!
Michael J. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.