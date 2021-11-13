Well, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission (doesn’t that title just roll off your tongue?) is back in business and they’ve got a new economic developer from the aviation sector: Jeff Berry. There was a hiatus during the pandemic in which it was decided there was no real urgency to fill the position, so for about a year, Scott Hinton, our airport manager, stepped in and fielded calls.
The focus on aviation is simple to explain: it’s what we’ve got. The Coast Guard base spends big money on goods and services and provides a basis for what our leaders believe can be expanded into more good-paying jobs in aviation. Already this year Telephonics has announced a major expansion. The US Coast Guard base is here to stay and the city owns land for companies that want to take advantage of being in business right beside it. So aviation is an important growth area, and no doubt this was the reason that Mr. Berry was chosen.
Our last full-time economic developer, Christian Lockamy, quit abruptly about a year ago to go to a better job in western North Carolina. He concentrated (to use his words “laser-focused”) on two areas, the aviation park and finding firms to locate on what was designated to be the I-87 corridor. He believed strongly that being on an interstate highway was beneficial to a city and pushed for large manufacturing areas on Highway 17 Bypass to be prepared for this event.
Unfortunately, the politicians from Virginia did not support the interstate plan, as they regarded it as taking money from Hampton Roads. So while the signs for a future I-87 may be up, progress on the road is extremely doubtful. One senior North Carolina politician in fact told us, “I-87 is dead and the Mid-County Bridge in Currituck is at least eight years away.
During the past two years our city’s economic development has not been about aviation, interstates or outside firms. It’s a downtown revival headed by local citizens resulting in whole streets being reborn, new businesses taking the place of moribund institutions and a downtown area bustling with new energy and life. Even our harbor, devoid of most facilities, is attracting new boats from all over. So while our developmental focus has been on other things, the money has generally come from here and been invested here with no help from the EC-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission.
Which is why our new economic developer should start thinking out of the box and try to sell the things we have rather than what we’d like to have. We could use help in developing our harbor facilities, since, after all, the Harbor of Hospitality has no fuel for sale. We still have a large empty Elizabeth City Cotton Mill and 4½ acres at the former All-State Lumber site that needs development. Finding folks to develop these properties would do for Hughes Boulevard what Weatherly Lofts and Seven Sounds have done for Water Street.
We’ve seen major economic gains made possible by local companies in spite of the pandemic. Surely the economic development job must include that area that has provided the most resilient growth, and which affects the most people. In an era when families are leaving cities, workers can be anywhere where there’s broadband, and travel has become regionally focused, it’s not hard to recognize why there are major development opportunities in fixing up what’s here rather than trying to relocate large firms onto the highway.
Economic development, as well as charity, should begin at home.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.