Have you wondered why so many charities on TV ask for $19.95 a month?
For one thing, the amount doesn’t seem as much as $20 a month, so there is less psychological resistance to sending them money.
But the main reason is the U.S. tax code. If a charity receives over $250 annually from an individual, they must provide a written year-end acknowledgement. And $19.95 times 12 equals $239.40 which is just under the limit, so this saves the charities a lot of money because they don’t have to send a statement at the end of the year.
The 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act doubled the standard deduction, so many taxpayers who had been itemizing deductions started claiming the standard deduction because their itemized deductions didn’t exceed the standard deduction. And without the tax benefit, charitable donations dropped.
To encourage charitable giving during the pandemic, the CARES Act added a provision for the 2020 tax year that allows individual taxpayers who do not itemize deductions to still deduct up to $300 ($600 for taxpayers who file as married) for charitable donations in addition to the standard deduction. So, when gathering documents to file income taxes, include receipts or statements for charitable donations. And make a list of cash donations that were less than $250, like the $19.95 you sent to a TV charity every month.
The 2017 law also raised the floor for medical deductions to 10% of the taxpayer’s adjusted gross income, but Congress delayed the increase from the previous 7.5% floor.
For example, a taxpayer who has $100,000 in adjusted gross income and $12,000 in medical expenses, would have been required to deduct 10% of $100,000 from the medical expenses, so their net medical deductions would only be $2,000 ($12,000 – 10% of $100,000). But by keeping the floor at 7.5%, the same taxpayer is able to deduct $4,500 ($12,000 – 7.5% of $100,000).
If you have enough in state taxes, property taxes and mortgage interest to itemize deductions, prepare a list of medical expenses you have paid during the year. Health insurance premiums that you paid also count as medical expenses, but that does not include premiums paid by your employer which is listed on your W2.
Tax preparers will ask for the amounts of your stimulus payments because technically they were refundable income tax credits, which is why the IRS was the agency that actually sent the payments. The reason they ask is that if you didn’t get as much in the stimulus payments as you were supposed to receive, you can file for the additional credit on your 2020 Income Tax Return.
And taxpayers who usually qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), but whose 2020 earned income was lower due to layoffs during the pandemic, will be able to qualify for the EITC using their 2019 income. This is particularly good news for taxpayers who received unemployment benefits which are not “earned income” for purposes of the EITC.
The EITC tax credit will be very welcome to those for whom the federal government added weekly supplements of $300 or $600 a week because many recipients did not opt to have federal income taxes withheld from their benefits, so they will likely owe more taxes.
The IRS began accepting e-filed tax returns on Feb. 12, so now is time to start getting your tax papers together to collect your refund (or to write a check).
Michael Worthington is a Pasquotank County resident.