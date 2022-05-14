The leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion has spurred political violence. Last week, two Molotov cocktails were tossed at the building housing the offices of the Oregon Right to Life Organization near Salem, Oregon. Fortunately, there was little damage.
Then last Sunday, Antifa anarchists threw two Molotov cocktails into the offices of the Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group opposed to abortion. Graffiti painted on the building included a capital “A” inside a circle, which is the Antifa symbol. Also spray painted on the wall were the numbers 1312, an Antifa code for the letters ACAB which stand for “All Cops Are Bastards.” And they painted the phrase, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”
Closer to home, Raleigh police shot and killed a man who was throwing Molotov cocktails. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Raleigh Police Southeast District where the bomb thrower had already set police vehicles on fire. Police officers confronted him and instructed him to put down the bottles of gasoline. Instead he started to prepare one to throw at the officers, who then shot him in self-defense.
These incendiary devices are not limited to the left wing. Lonnie Coffman was arrested in Washington, D.C. during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots with firearms in his pickup, and 11 Molotov cocktails.
The name “Molotov cocktail” was coined by the Finnish in 1940 during their Winter War to repel an invasion by the Soviet Union. Vastly outnumbered and outclassed by Soviet equipment, the Finish army used unconventional tactics such as hit-and-run ski troopers wearing white uniforms.
Vyacheslav Molotov was the Soviet Union foreign minister, and he denied that the Soviets were dropping incendiary bombs on Finnish cities. He said that they were actually dropping humanitarian food baskets. So the Fins sarcastically referred to Soviet fire bombs as “Molotov’s bread baskets.” When the Fins began using improvised fire bombs made of glass bottles filled with gasoline, they mockingly called them “Molotov cocktails” to go with his “bread baskets.”
The Fins fought the Soviets to a standstill until warmer weather permitted the Soviets to employ overwhelming force. The war ended with Finland ceding 7% of its territory to the Soviet Union. And now Finland wants to join NATO to fend off more Russian aggression.
George Santayana said, “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” We are witnessing history being repeated in Ukraine. During World War II, the Soviets annexed territories from Finland and Poland. And Russia invaded the country of Georgia in 2008, ultimately taking some territory. Then Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and seized the Crimean Peninsula. Now the Russians have invaded Ukraine again.
Ukrainians are using Molotov cocktails against Russian vehicles. They improved the devices by adding substances to gel the gasoline so it would cling to vehicles as it burned. The Pravda Brewery in Lviv converted their bottling line to make Molotov cocktails instead of bottling beer, and Ukrainian civilians are also assembling fire bombs.
Gun violence dominates headlines today, but there are other deadly weapons. Support the police who now have to contend with Molotov cocktails as well as knives and firearms. Police keep everybody safe, except for those who pose a physical threat.
Michael J. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.