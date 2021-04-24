“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
This is the original text of our Second Amendment as ratified by Congress on Dec. 15, 1791. It is frequently reprinted with the first and/or third commas deleted and with capitalization modernized. But however you try to clean it up or correct its awkwardness, its meaning is clear to me: The constitutional right of “the people” to keep and bear arms is for the purpose of maintaining a “well regulated militia.” And only that. That’s all it says, Antonin Scalia be darned.
There is no mention of keeping firearms for the purpose of personal self-defense (an interpretation tortuously crafted by the Supreme Court in a 2008 5-4 decision, to which the dissenting opinion ran 90 pages). There’s nothing there about firearms for hunting or for any reason other than maintaining that “militia.” However needful or reasonable those other uses might be, they are not guaranteed by the wording of the Second Amendment.
Others may disagree. But you can’t turn that second comma into a period however long you stare at it. You can’t uncouple the second half of that sentence from the first — as many try to do — without changing the meaning of the whole.
And that meaning, the concept of defense of the state via a hastily assembled civilian militia, was outdated almost before the ink was dry.
We now have a standing army to deal with problems requiring a military response, in case anyone has failed to notice.
Nevertheless, the idea that private ownership of firearms is required in order to protect the “state” from invasion, to insure our defense against tyranny, and that gun ownership is the final guarantor of our freedoms, of our democracy even, is a flag run up by gun lovers following every new massacre.
I have been making this challenge for years: Spin out a credible scenario (i.e., one that does not read like a made-for-Netflix TV series) wherein citizens with their private weapons rise up and save the nation.
After dismissing a barrage of false comparisons and swatting aside numerous improbable hypotheticals, I’ve never had anyone able to tell me exactly how that would work.
I’m not saying that gun owners would not use their private weapons to enthusiastically defend our democracy if the occasion were to present itself. In fact, I would bet that many are itching to do so. I’m just saying that occasion is not going to happen.
Do you fancy yourself bravely facing the enemy as they storm our beaches? Will you shoot them down as they parachute in? Will you stop their tanks as they roll across the Canadian border?
Your firearm is more likely to be stolen and used to commit a crime of violence than be used to repel invasion, or to fight domestic tyranny in any way, shape or form.
You are more likely to shoot yourself in the foot with that gun than to ever use it to shoot an enemy combatant on our nation’s soil.
Actually, after witnessing the events of Jan. 6, I’d say a “civilian militia” would be more likely to support tyranny rather than repel it.
In fact, I believe we are far more probable to lose our democracy at the ballot box than on the battlefield. (Why would a tyrant attempt a military takeover of this nation when they could just have it handed to them in an election? Much easier and probably longer lasting.)
So to those who continue to insist that civilian ownership of guns is the only thing standing between our democracy and tyranny, the only thing that guarantees our freedom, please tell me how. Please describe the scenario whereby you and your fellow gun owners are going to use your weapons to save this nation or protect our freedoms.
Did I say please?
A couple of caveats. Don’t tell me about Nazi Germany. The idea that Europe’s Jews could have avoided the Holocaust if only they had not had their guns taken away has been pretty much debunked. This is stuff for comic books and alternative history fiction.
For every National Review article (and note that author Stephen Halbrook is an NRA attorney, so there’s a definite agenda going on there) or Wayne LaPierre-endorsed opinion piece pushing this idea, there are dozens of scholarly works knocking it down. (Wikipedia has a concise but detailed survey of the literature on this theory — just google “Nazi gun control argument.”)
Also don’t try to tell me the fact that no one has ever attempted a military takeover of our country is proof that our guns are keeping us safe. This is like the “elephant repellent” joke with the punch line being “Well of course it works! You don’t see any elephants around here, do you?”
If you really believe this nonsense, you might also want leave out milk and cookies for Santa this year.
Nothing lasts forever, and our Second Amendment will not be the exception. Why not do the hard work and replace it now and get it over with rather than kick the can down the road? Why not make a serious effort at changing our gun laws — and most importantly, our attitudes about guns — now and make this a gift to our nation’s future?
Are we really that selfish?
Yeah, I though so.
OK, so is this where we are?
The gun crowd is not going to give up their guns. Not one gun owner, not one gun.
Our lawmakers will not muster the courage to take the gun lobby on and pass any meaningful gun legislation. (News flash: Background checks and enhanced mental health services will affect our gun violence problem like a Band-Aid will help with a punctured aorta — it won’t make things worse, but it’s probably not going to be of great ultimate benefit.)
Our Supreme Court is not going to do the lawmakers’ job for them. (In fact, per Heller, it is only making things worse.)
And so our gun culture continues to metastasize and eat away at civil society.
And the death toll continues to mount year by year. Over a million lives lost to guns per generation. But not a thing we can do about it.
Do I have it about right?
The chance of a “citizen militia” using their personal firearms to fend off tyranny in this country — ever — is essentially zero. The chance that gun-related deaths in this country will well exceed 35,000 this year alone is a dead certainty.
With the Second Amendment, the founders of this nation handed us a ticking time bomb, a grenade with the pin pulled. And we are apparently going to do nothing about it except hand it to our grandchildren to try to disarm without blowing themselves up.
Good luck, kids.
Rod Phillips is a resident of Edenton.