A merciful Santa Claus did not leave any technology gadgets under my Christmas tree.
The subordinate Clauses in my life are aware of my fraught relationship with tech. They stick to gifts of books, clothing and food.
Part of my COVID quarantine has been spent cleaning out my tech drawer.
The first thing to go was the heart rate monitor I bought a few years ago to enhance the effectiveness of my aerobic workouts. It produced nary a single heartbeat. (My liberal critics will say, “Of course, he has no heart.”) Even though the receiver had but one button, I could not get it synced with the belt to produce any useful data.
The spiffy speedometer on my racing bike collects lots of data, too. I just can’t find it. Like the heart rate monitor, it has but one button. All I get is my forward speed. Distance, pace and calories burned are probably in there somewhere.
I need a new runner’s watch. My current model still works, but the band has severed from plastic fatigue. It’s likely that the replacement will have to be reset by Diana twice a year for Standard and Daylight Savings Time. The last time I tried to do it, I managed to set the watch for Greenwich Mean Time and imprint three different alarms.
Another useless device was the XM Mini sound system, the yo-yo sized speakers introduced a decade ago, that I couldn’t make speak. Surely, they are out of date now, replaced by streaming.
Streaming! Not for me. The only time I play music is when I’m alone in the car, can crank up the volume and channel surf, seeking musicians in their 70s, like Bruce Springsteen and Mick Jagger. I’m worried because I’ve heard that my next car may not have a radio at all because “everybody streams.”
Consumer Reports has a cover feature on vital “Smart Home” devices for Christmas. My only experience with smart home devices was the expensive smoke/carbon monoxide detector we installed a few years ago. It summoned the Elizabeth City and Weeksville fire departments to the house before Thanksgiving for a false alarm.
In a public-spirited move, I downloaded the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services SlowCOVIDNC Exposure Notification App in early December. This little doozy uses Bluetooth tokens and PINs assigned to those diagnosed with the virus to alert users that they have been in proximity to someone sick. Sounds like a great contact tracing idea, right?
After two weeks, $30 in excess data usage charges and not a single “ping” to alarm me that I had been near the 1,506 COVID patients in Pasquotank County, I deleted it.
I again violated my own dictum about avoiding tech “solutions” when I purchased for Mrs. Claus some noise-cancelling, wireless, Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones. I figured they’d come in handy on her numerous Zoom calls. They could cancel out my cursing at technology in the next room. I actually bought them online, too.
After an hour rummaging around Sony’s website and talking to customer support, I got the things paired with the computer and charging. If I can’t successfully test drive them on one of my own Zoom calls soon, I’ll own an expensive set of earmuffs.
Doug Gardner lives with dumb locks and low IQ lightbulbs in Weeksville.