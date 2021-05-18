It still isn’t clear who sent a Special Operation and Tactics Team team to serve a search warrant on Andrew Brown Jr., a non-violent offender. Someone authorized seven deputies wearing riot gear and armed with military-style weapons to go to his home April 21.
Members of the SOAT team fired bullets at Mr. Brown’s car as it was driving away. Why? The subject of the search warrant was the house. If it was a “search and arrest warrant” it means law enforcement officers were looking for evidence and would arrest Mr. Brown if they found it. But after deputies killed Mr. Brown, they searched his house. They found nothing. Not in his house, not in his car and not on him.
Even if Mr. Brown was the subject of a search warrant with arrest predicated upon the finding of cause, there was no reason to use weapons.
There are two hours of body camera footage of Mr. Brown’s shooting from five cameras but the district attorney doesn’t want it released to the public. Why? The Pasquotank sheriff says he wants it released, the family wants it released and the public wants it released. If North Carolina law says it must be withheld pending release by court order, one wonders why a court order was not immediately sought, and why release was contested by the district attorney. There is good reason to release it: every day the videos are not released breeds more suspicion about what they contain.
Governor Roy Cooper has called for a special prosecutor to handle the investigation of Mr. Brown’s fatal shooting and any prosecutions that might arise from it. The FBI has begun a civil rights investigation. What part of this don’t we understand? Any of it.
Now we are hearing that Mr. Brown had a “rap sheet” several pages long. Does that qualify as “blaming the victim?” Mr. Brown’s family says he has always turned himself in to the police when asked to do so. The N.C. Department of Corrections has confirmed that he was a prior offender, but he never resisted arrest and he never caused any trouble. Most of his infractions were misdemeanors, for which he was sentenced to probation. During his incarceration for a drug offense, he was a model prisoner and was released early.
Why shoot at Mr. Brown as he was driving away? He posed no threat to the officers — he was driving away from them. If they wanted to search his person or his car, all they had to do was call for backup to surround his vehicle and cause it to stop. Then arrest him, if they had a warrant, but even an arrest warrant does not rise to the level of shooting in the absence of imminent threat.
What video has been released to the family apparently shows Mr. Brown was already in his car, talking on his phone, when the SOAT team arrived. It appears that both of Mr. Brown’s hands were on the steering wheel and he never attempted to hit the officers with his car or threatened them in any way. Why resort to weapons? Why not try talking with him first?
Since the Derek Chauvin verdict two days before Mr. Brown’s fatal shooting by deputies, there have been multiple killings under questionable circumstances. A Black man asleep in his car, in front of his mother’s house in Delaware, was rousted by police and then shot as he drove away. A 26-year-old Hispanic man in California was wrestled to the ground and police put a knee on his neck until he died, because someone said he was acting “erratically.” Adam Toledo, a Black 13-year-old, was shot by Chicago police with his hands in the air, doing as he was instructed. And then Andrew Brown.
Contrary to the statement by Chief Deputy Sheriff Daniel Fogg, Andrew Brown apparently had no history of resisting arrest. Release of the videos might help us to understand why a 42-year-old father of 10 is dead as a result of a search warrant.
Or not. None of this makes any sense.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.