The grandchildren’s Christmas lists arrived by Google Docs this year.
No handwritten notes with cookies will await Santa Claus on the kitchen counter.
The elder granddaughter has a color-coded tab for each extended family member’s list, including the cat, in a gift notebook cross-referenced with the URLs of online retailers who stock the items. She may not know all the state capitals, but she’s memorized her mother’s Amazon password.
Her Christmas decorating began before the Thanksgiving dishes were cleared away in November.
She’s looking forward to coming to our Tier 1 county from affluent Cary on Christmas break. This bothers her father no end. Horse-riding lessons up the street from her uncle are one-third the cost around his brother in Tier III Wake County.
The grandsons have triaged their lists. Priority runs from “vital” to “not as important.”
Footnotes indicate that an item is “kinda expensive,” like horse riding lessons and a plumbing job for the chicken ranch. “Netting for the top of the chicken pen,” made this category, too, but it beats hiring a plumber, if you can find one.
This might be a “net” investment, though. The kid has a customer list for his chicken eggs that spans two counties.
“School supplies” trumped “train stuff” but lagged “trellis for my plants” on Santa’s to-do list.
For this growing bunch, food items ranked high on the lists. Panera Bread gift cards came in ahead of Wheat Thins and peanut butter pretzels which suggests that my efforts to interest them in dried fruit, protein bars and salads is moving the nutrition dial. These dietary staples ranked well behind ever practical underwear and even further behind “cats, dogs, puppies or kittens” (pets, not entrees).
Seven items further down the list were mealworms for the chickens. I never would have thought of that. Perhaps they do not belong in the hand-lettered stockings.
At number 32 on the list, the 10-year-old advises that if all else fails, he will accept cash.
A budding cinematographer, he sent the extended family a three-minute trailer of coming attractions in holiday yard ornamentation. These include animatronic reindeer and chickens.
We had a dry run for our gift-picking skills with the younger granddaughter’s birthday earlier this month. Diana confided to her that she, rather than I, had made most of the selections.
“I thought so,” said the 9-year-old, “if Poppop had picked them I would have had a trip to the bookstore.”
This year, “go to Christmas Town in Williamsburg and do fun stuff, only with Nana and Poppop,” is near the top of my list, too.
They even want to drive 425 miles to Hendersonville to see their great-aunt.
The elder grandson also wants his younger siblings to get their COVID vaccinations.
I mention this to lighten the mood this third COVID Christmas season. Diana and I, the “subordinate clauses,” have much to be thankful for.
What is most remarkable about these catalogs are the intangibles requested. I plan to save the lists for future reference when my current grandfatherly awesomeness has waned.
“To see all my family this Christmas,” is a request I will cherish when that grandson is bearded like a scouring pad 10 years from now and has no interest in coming back to Elizabeth City to see his grandparents.
Doug Gardner leaves his notes for Santa under a tree in Weeksville.