Each year it seems I hear more and more people complain about Christmas. Too commercial, too hectic, too religious, too much pressure.
I love Christmas. I mean REALLY love Christmas. As my husband says, I am Christmas crazy!
As a child I truly believed I shared something uniquely special with the baby Jesus — his birthday. That made my Christmas particularly special. My father went overboard making sure my birthday was not absorbed into Christmas. No Christmas wrapping, combined gifts, etc.
I lived in a children’s home for six years where the community would rally at Christmas to host many Christmas parties for us, giving each of us the kind of personal attention often missing from an institution. Candy and treats we would only have once a year seemed so spectacular I still salivate thinking of them!
When I started my inn business here, it was important to me to do something similar for children desperately needing a distraction from their circumstances. We set aside a special night with Santa that they attended with a family member or special adult, and many in the community came to volunteer to lavish attention. Crafts, treats and Santa & Mrs. Claus. Horse & Carriage rides by the ever generous Carolina Carriages. Santa knew these children’s favorite teacher, color, wish and best friend.
Many of these volunteers have moved or passed, but some, like Dottie Dixon and Pam Flowers, remain and continue to offer themselves to make the lives of others better. To do this now with my daughter Melanie, who is having her own Christmastime baby, makes this memory a true treasure.
Many of our churches have stuffed shoe boxes under the coordination of Evangelical Methodist Church for underprivileged children around the world. The recent tragic tornadoes in Kentucky have inspired the generosity of so many saddened by the devastating losses, especially at Christmas.
Closer to home I was delighted to see Sheriff Tommy Wooten escort Santa through the community and all the profound participation of community members, school bands and churches in our annual Christmas parade. Our police department is again, with your generosity, providing presents to children who might not otherwise have one.
To each family that delights us at Christmas with your beautiful homes and light displays like the Hoggards in Windsor and the Walkers on Nosay Road in Camden, the historic districts in Elizabeth City and Edenton and all the cooperative neighborhoods, thank you. In a world with many obstacles, conflicts and tragedy, you delight us with your special tributes to the holiday.
Thank you to the downtown communities that take the town square and turn it into a welcoming, celebratory place to toast the holiday, shop and share a special meal. The music, lights, food and drink — dare I say HOT CHOCOLATE crawl — is the backdrop of opportunity to smile, appreciate, slow down and live this blessed community. I am so appreciative of the shop local opportunities many of you have risked a lot to offer.
If you are really, truly wondering what is so special about Christmas, whether all this chaos is a distraction from the real purpose, I get it. Many of us are facing this holiday without someone who was profoundly important to many of our previous celebrations. Maybe you are facing illness, financial insecurity, loneliness. But please remember, if once a year we go a little crazy to set this particular time aside as uniquely special for whatever reason, is that really such a bad thing?
Setting our minds toward a child’s delight is very cathartic. Doing for another to distract from our own problems is a huge boost to sorrows. Oh how glorious is the childlike spirit!
I am so grateful to live in a small community that still reaches out to others in a personal and generous way. To all our military members, first responders, medical personnel and all of you who serve us through our holiday celebrations, thank you. I know many of you will be rewarded by the joy of the season expressed to you because that is who we as a community choose to be.
Give, receive, spread joy, show gratitude, generosity and love. We have so much to celebrate and sometimes a season of celebration is a wonderful reminder of just that. Celebrate every light, song, jingle, treat. Everyone‘s celebration is their own, no matter how over the top or humble.
To each of you, know you are loved, know you are offered eternal life and know all of this comes through the delight of a child. Merry Christmas.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in civic and political causes.