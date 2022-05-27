Students suffered significant learning loss from the COVID-19 disruption to in-person learning. Families can help them recover some of the loss by exposing them to new experiences during the summer.
Some kids take music or dance lessons, and others attend STEM activities. But it doesn’t take an “educational” experience to stimulate their curiosity and teach them something new.
Carry kids to public libraries once a week. Whatever type of book they read, it will expand their vocabulary and excite their imagination. Libraries also offer story times for little ones. And buy them books from local bookstores because ownership encourages them to finish the book.
Summer camps may be day camps or sleep-over camps. In Elizabeth City, day camps are offered at College of The Albemarle, the Albemarle Family YMCA, and Port Discover. There are also sailing camps and the Young Authors Club Creative Writing Camp. Look them up on the internet for more information.
Sleep-over camps are offered at the Eastern 4-H Center in Columbia, and campers do not have to be 4-H members. Go to eastern4hcenter.org for more information. In addition, Scouting organizations offer summer camps.
Many youths go to a church camp, which is a good extension of their education since public schools don’t teach religion. Camp Cale, which is near Hertford, is associated with the Southern Baptists, or you can ask at your church about summer camps.
The Outer Banks presents great opportunities for day trips. For example, the Wright Brothers National Memorial offers educational exhibits as well as tours of the site itself. There's a $10 admission cost for adults but children get in free.
There are two aquariums at the beach: one at Jeanette’s Pier and the other on Roanoke Island. Other attractions on Roanoke Island include the Festival Park, which features the Elizabeth II, a full-size, working replica of an English ship like the one that brought the Lost Colony settlers to the New World. And actors portray period sailors.
While on Roanoke Island, visit the Fort Raleigh Historical Site for free. At the same location, the Elizabethan Gardens only charges an admission cost of $12 for adults with discounts for children. And the Lost Colony outdoor theater is nearby.
"The Lost Colony" outdoor drama began May 27 and runs until Aug. 20 at 8:30 p.m. nightly. Admission cost ranges from $25 to $40. Don’t miss the pre-show at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays which features Native American members of "The Lost Colony" cast. And remember mosquito repellant!
The Dare County Arts Council is also on Roanoke Island. It features an art gallery and offers programs throughout the summer (darearts.org). Arts of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, the Perquimans Arts League, and the Chowan Arts Council also offer summer events.
Attractions in Hampton Roads are close enough for day trips. There are a number of museums, historic sites, and arts venues. For example, the Living Museum features live animals, as does the Norfolk Zoo.
There are two Jamestown sites. Historic Jamestown features the archeological site, and the Jamestown Living-History Museum features actors portraying settlers. Colonial Williamsburg is also a living history site.
Closer to home, tour the Museum of the Albemarle. And visit the Newbold-White House near Hertford, and Hope Plantation in Windsor. The Livermon Park & Mini Zoo is also located in Windsor.
Visitor centers in Edenton provide interesting background information about historic sites before you take a walking tour of the town. And across the sound, visit the Somerset Plantation.
Enhance the summer experiences of kids to help them recover the learning lost during the pandemic. Before you go, check out websites for the locations or give them a call. And have an interesting summer!
Michael Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.