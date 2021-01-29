I have waited. Waited to write to see how all of this election, inauguration and impeachment would play out. The left’s inevitable erratic, impulsive response ends up seeming very strategic, especially since all investigations into the violence at the Capitol now indicate it was planned by a few and known to law enforcement days in advance.
Former Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sund, who has now resigned, requested assistance from the National Guard in advance of the violence. Then-House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving, who also has resigned, said “He’d have to ask House Leaders.” The request was never subsequently approved by Irving until the incident was well under way and the desperate pleading by Sund was heeded.
Now there are calls for an investigation by senators like South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham who said, “Where was Nancy Pelosi, it was her job to provide Capitol security? We will get to the bottom of that.”
Instead, immediately came the cry from the left and a handful of GOP swamp rats that of course President Donald Trump was to blame. So responsible in fact he should be impeached for inciting insurrection. It is laughable if the implications were not so serious.
For four years, continuing to today despite being debunked in every single way possible, the left, with the cooperation of the swamp, has claimed the Trump presidency was illegitimate, claiming President Trump was an agent of Russia.
There’s also the fact that the left has rioted, taken siege of government buildings, killed, burned and looted. The fact that much of this was inspired by the narrative that Trump is an illegitimate president and Russian agent somehow escapes these traitorous hypocrites’ conscience. Because they have none.
The argument now, after lies that the president’s speech told supporters to violently seize the Capitol were debunked by the words and timing of the actual speech, is that the president’s “false” claims of election fraud in enough key states — that if true could change the outcome of the presidential election — were so outrageous that they inspired insurrection.
Then the swamp claims that anyone who holds that view and publicizes it should be expelled from office and indoctrination must be imposed on them. Millions of Americans have been indicted by this absolutely crazed anti-Trump left and literally characterized as domestic terrorists.
Rather than remind you of all the hypocrites in Congress and all their incitement of violence and harassment of Trump supporters, I thought I would compare apples to apples.
The standard is we should impeach a former president because of his claim that the current president was elected illegitimately due to fraud, and that fraud needs investigating, incited wackos to act violently, right?
In The Federalist on June 28, 2019, Madeline Osburn, discussing a public event attended by former President Jimmy Carter, said the following: “Former President Jimmy Carter said he believes President Donald Trump’s election was illegitimate and that ‘he (Trump) didn’t actually win the election in 2016.”
Carter, who was speaking with author Jon Meacham at a Carter Center event in Virginia, said “that Russian interference in the 2016 election invalidated Trump’s presidency,” Osburn said, quoting USA Today’s Susan Page who reported on the event.
Page reported Carter as saying, “I think the interference, though not yet quantified, should be fully investigated and would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016, he lost the election. He (Trump) was put into office because the Russians interfered.”
This was three years into the Trump presidency and the former president continued to bang this drum that Trump was fraudulently elected with Russian interference and that the election fraud should be investigated. Three years. Carter has never retracted this statement or the view that Trump was not duly elected and his fraudulent victory should be investigated. Carter spent years proclaiming this “truth.”
So using the left’s proposed standard, former President Carter should be impeached for claiming that a president held office fraudulently and that the election results should be investigated.
Hold on to your hats. The same case for impeachment of former President Barack Obama and former Vice-President Joe Biden using their own words about election fraud and an “illegitimate” president can also be made.
Be careful for what you wish for because hypocritical double standards have a way of biting people in the proverbial rear end.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in political and civic causes.