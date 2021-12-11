We live in a world full of conflict, anger and frustration, and this ultimately leads to physical and psychological violence resulting in today’s terrible crime and war statistics.
This world is especially dangerous for our youth who are ill-equipped to control their anger because they are, by and large, not taught how to resolve conflict in their household, school or community. In addition, they observe violence daily through games, television, sports, politics and in the community. We are aggrieved by the statistics on infant mortality, child abuse, violence in our schools, teenage crime, and gang violence but fail to seriously address this issue.
We fear that our society seems locked in a cycle, as children are born into violent circumstances, grow up in fear, and finally themselves become violent people — starting the cycle all over again. In my opinion, the only way to break this cycle is to start teaching our children how to resolve conflict instead of resorting to violence. We need to make conflict resolution and anger management a mandatory part of the school curriculum.
Because individuals interact with other individuals, there is always the potential for conflict. Conflict is inevitable when people’s attitudes, values, goals and expectations differ. But most conflict can be resolved without resorting to violence.
Frankly, it is not the conflict itself, but how the parties go about trying to resolve conflict that, in may instances, creates problems. The manner in which you approach the conflict will determine whether you reach a positive outcome or continue the conflict. Conflicts are an inevitable part of living in a society, but conflict can be resolved without violence.
We all understand that devastation results from the use of violence. We further understand that violence destroys and that violence begets violence. Yet, we allow ourselves to be seduced by violence. We study violence, we cultivate violence, and in the heat of conflict, we readily resort to violence, accomplishing harm which we often regret for the rest of our lives. We say hurtful things we sometimes wish we could take back to those we love in order to hurt them.
To gain possession of a skill, one must first understand what the skill is, what one can do with it, and how that skill operates. However, one must then devote the necessary time and teaching to master that skill. One must study, and practice, practice, practice what one learns. Being taught a skill saves years of trial and error. Simply learning to perform self-examination, exchanging positions with the other party and developing good listening skills, are the initial steps to learning how to resolve conflict.
In addition, learning to apologize when you know that you have offended someone, showing compassion, and practicing forgiveness are essential conflict-resolution skills.
Learning to resolve conflicts is tantamount to learning to swim or ride a bicycle. Once you learn it, you never forget. Therefore, I believe that it is essential that we examine the feasibility of implementing conflict resolution as part of our local school curriculum. It will pay tremendous dividends.
Hezekiah Brown is a resident of Elizabeth City. He is a retired federal mediator.