We have lost Lincoln’s Republican party. It has been subsumed by a radical right agglomeration of rich companies and persons who want to keep the gravy train flowing for their benefit, and the aggrieved working class who want more and think Donald Trump’s lies are promises to them. Trump and his cronies continue to mislead “nationalists,” patsies who think they are patriots.
The GOP has rebranded itself as the party of tax cheats, says Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post. That has been shown with recent news of actual tax payments of the rich which amount to $0 or less, reported by ProPublica. The way tax laws have been used by the rich to assess them scandalously low tax payments — or none at all — have been exposed. We need tax reform to set new tax brackets for billionaires. Part of that reform is targeting imbalances and beefing up the auditing capacity of the IRS.
Eugene Robinson, also writing for The Washington Post, says that neither party is perfect, but the Democrats are trying to do good things for the American people, while the GOP is all about “behaving like a horde of vandals.” The Republicans have shown they have no interest in governing. “The GOP should be called out for putting political gamesmanship ahead of the nation’s well being,” says Robinson.
A working U.S. Senate requires good-faith bipartisanship, which the Republicans have not shown. Americans want the Senate to function and voting rights protected, but Republicans are not letting the Senate function. By their actions, they have shown that bipartisan support for protecting democracy will not be coming from them.
But preserving the integrity of the democratic system must be paramount. What we are seeing in a post-Trump world is not reflective of that goal. Those GOP senators and representatives who continue to support Trump’s demand that his papers not be exposed to public light are not supporting the public good.
It reminds me of the madness of the McCarthy era when the Wisconsin GOP senator and others claimed there was a Red under every bush. It was a terrible time for democracy as those who stood up to McCarthy were ostracized, denied employment and demonized in the press.
The McCarthyites then were just as rabid as the Trumpists are now. And they, too, described themselves as “true Americans” and “patriots.” Only the very most courageous fought back in the beginning, and many lives were nearly destroyed until someone finally stood up and said, “Enough!”
We are seeing this paranoia now among the GOP. Many don’t support Trump and don’t want to be associated with him, but few are strong enough to stand up to him and his gang of threatening minions. Who among them will stand up and say, “Enough!”?
So far, U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and Adam Kinsinger, R-Illinois, hold that honor, but more are testing the water. Only when they begin to recognize that support for Trump is weakening will we see a return movement in the direction of democracy.
What it comes down to is this: How do we see ourselves? Do we want to be a democracy or an oligarchy, with only the very rich having a say in our government? Does our country want to be ruled by the tenets of democracy, with everyone invited to participate, or do we want a dictatorship? It is a choice increasingly that bold.
Do we desire to use our national treasure to help children, the elderly, the disabled and the less fortunate, or do we want to build more airports for the rich to park their planes? Do we spend more on public K-12 education for children, or do we let the schools deteriorate while the rich send their children to private schools? Do we support a leader who lies with every breath, or do we want to know what’s true? Do we want a political party that works for us or one that works against us?
A recent survey of 185 countries by the New York Times shows that we spend only $500 a year per child on early childhood development, paid family leave and child care. Northern European countries spend anywhere from $18,000 to almost $30,000. Looking at where we are putting our money — into large corporations and the rich — leaves us wondering: why? What is our commitment to children and our future? Do we continue allowing the rich to pay no taxes, or do we start putting that money toward our future and that of children?
The pandemic has brought to the fore shortcomings in our patchwork-quilt of child care and put under glaring light how much we have failed our working-class families. No wonder they hang onto Trump’s empty promises. They are desperate to get relief — jobs that pay a living wage, child care that allows mothers to work, health benefits for working families who have none. They were told the “swamp” in Washington is to blame, and Trump promised he would “drain the swamp.” Instead, he made it bigger and deeper. Dozens of his loudest supporters are now under investigation.
We have lost the party of Lincoln. God help us all.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.