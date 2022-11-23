The Party of Trump paid for being the Party of Trump on Nov. 8, says Dan Balz, writing in The Washington Post. Trump’s predicted “red wave” didn’t happen. Lucien Truscott IV, writing for The National Memo, says Republican anti-vax madness killed off their own midterm voters. And local writer Rod Phillips calls it “politico republicanus idioticus.” 

Nov. 8 was a history-making election. President Joe Biden defied tradition and Democrats won back the Senate along with governorships and legislative seats the Republicans thought would be theirs. Raw Story's analysis of election results shows that Republican election deniers with Trump’s support lost 6 points they might not have lost if they had not sought Trump’s support.