The Party of Trump paid for being the Party of Trump on Nov. 8, says Dan Balz, writing in The Washington Post. Trump’s predicted “red wave” didn’t happen. Lucien Truscott IV, writing for The National Memo, says Republican anti-vax madness killed off their own midterm voters. And local writer Rod Phillips calls it “politico republicanus idioticus.”
Nov. 8 was a history-making election. President Joe Biden defied tradition and Democrats won back the Senate along with governorships and legislative seats the Republicans thought would be theirs. Raw Story's analysis of election results shows that Republican election deniers with Trump’s support lost 6 points they might not have lost if they had not sought Trump’s support.
But Donald Trump was the biggest loser, says Trump’s psychologist niece, Dr. Mary Trump. “We cannot overestimate the extent of the narcissistic injury Donald has suffered. Trump will burn the party down if he loses the support of the Republicans. I think it is probably the most debilitating loss he has ever experienced in his entire life.”
Few Republicans attended Trump’s speech launching his new election campaign. Nor did some members his family, including daughter Ivanka who has told him she won't be involved in another presidential run. Trump's speech was described as long and boring and whiny. Even Fox News cut coverage.
There were conflicting reports about whether some attendees were prevented from leaving by security while Trump meandered through more than an hour of listless oration. A crowd formed at the exit. The New York Times says Trump repeated lies about his previous loss, and exaggerated his record. It was, again, a litany of his perceived victimization.
Trump wants to run again “for legal reasons” says Dr. Trump, because he believes the U.S. Justice Department will not pursue a criminal indictment against a presidential candidate. Attorney General Merrick Garland, however, has made it clear that he will follow the law, implying that the DOJ may indict Trump whether he is a candidate for president or not. The Dailykos reports there are 55 crimes Trump could be charged with, including treason.
Katie Hobbs won the governor’s race in Arizona, against the Trump-backed campaign of Kari Lake, a hard-right election denier many label as “dangerous.” Kari Lake campaigned with MAGA supporters, QAnon activists and Nazi sympathizers. Now she is testing the waters with assertions that the ballot may be tainted. It’s The Big Lie all over again, but in 2022, election deniers lost, and they lost big. Of all the Senate candidates Trump backed, the only one to win was J.D. Vance. In his victory speech, Vance thanked everyone but Trump.
Trump was said to be “livid.” But scores of election deniers remain a threat to democracy.
People voted their revulsion over years of lies, incompetence, insurrection and violence. They voted for our democracy. They registered their disapproval of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. They voted for civility and intelligent leadership. They voted for the accomplishments of the Biden presidency, and against the division and hate of the Trump years. Many in the Republican Party hope Trump is indicted for his many crimes against the country, as are most Democrats. Count me in.