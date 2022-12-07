...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
1 of 2
The author, portraying Mrs. Claus during the Mrs. Claus Loves Dogs event after the Hertford Christmas Parade on Saturday, is shown with a golden retriever at the event. According to the author, the dog would raise his paw when he wanted to communicate that he wanted “more” dog treats.
Next year, Santa and The Misses will have a stern talk with Mother Nature to make sure 2023’s Christmas parade weather befits the event. As umbrellas went up Saturday, spirits went down, but the parade went on.
Mrs Claus, who loves dogs, was very disappointed with the low turnout, but she doesn’t like the smell of wet-dog anymore than the next guy.
One chipper retriever, Maggie, was adamant in her support of the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Tyner. Paws up! — she enthusiastically endorsed the shelter for the hard work of managing the welfare of Perquimans, Chowan and Gates counties’ unwanted dogs and cats.
Dana Comer, the executive director has returned as top dog and with just four staff members, attends to the daily needs of 27 dogs and umpteen cats. This past year, an estimated 1,000 dogs passed through their gates. The facility is in need of repairs and she is doggedly working to make improvements.
Thanks to the internet, a family can rescue a dog from just about anywhere. To be clear, Tri County has plenty of companion pets so there is no need to go out of state! It is a dog-gone myth that they just have hounds and pitbulls. There is an adorable beagle just waiting for a family to take him home for Christmas.
The adoption fee of $100 is a bargain. You get a healthy, vetted, temperament-tested tail-wagger for the same price as a warm blanket. Skip the blanket and cuddle with a dog or kitty. Especially if you’ve had a ruff day.
Is Tri-County a no-kill shelter? No. More animals come in than go out. And that’s not the shelter’s fault. Tri-County is committed to caring for every dog that is healthy — both physically and emotionally. The shelter coordinates with northern shelters, that thanks to spay/neuter laws, is not overwhelmed with puppies and kittens. All aboard the Northbound Puppy Train!
What can you do to help? The shelter needs volunteers to help with the website and social media postings. They need dog walkers and ball throwers to help exercise and socialize dogs. The transition from being a family pet to shelter dog is brutal. They need donations of Purina cat and dog kibble, cash, as well as items listed on the website and Facebook page.