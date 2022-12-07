Mrs. Claus Loves Dogs

The author, portraying Mrs. Claus during the Mrs. Claus Loves Dogs event after the Hertford Christmas Parade on Saturday, is shown with a golden retriever at the event. According to the author, the dog would raise his paw when he wanted to communicate that he wanted “more” dog treats.

 Photo courtesy Mandy Pierce Photography

Next year, Santa and The Misses will have a stern talk with Mother Nature to make sure 2023’s Christmas parade weather befits the event. As umbrellas went up Saturday, spirits went down, but the parade went on.

Mrs Claus, who loves dogs, was very disappointed with the low turnout, but she doesn’t like the smell of wet-dog anymore than the next guy.