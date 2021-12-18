We’re enjoying our pies made by the women of Newbegun United Methodist Church.
Word at the pie sale was that the church was having a difficult time finding volunteers to make the legendary desserts.
The struggle of Methodist pie days seems a perfect metaphor for the profound changes in our nation’s civic, fraternal, religious and political life.
If the Methodists are like the Catholic families I know, they are too busy working to bake homemade pies.
Volunteerism and civic engagement generally have been in decline for decades, well in advance of COVID-19, evidenced by the profusion of gray heads at civic club meetings, church groups and even political gatherings.
Several factors account for the change, including the altered nature of work, demographic evolution and new family structures.
The late George R. Little was a fellow Rotarian who compiled a 63-year record of perfect attendance at our Rotary Club meetings, beginning in his 20s. As a young bank branch manager with a single employee, George recalled pulling the “closed” shade shut just before noon on Mondays, sending his teller up the street to get her lunch as he ambled a block the other way to attend his Rotary meeting.
At 1 p.m., both returned to work, knocked off at 5 p.m., and went home. If you wanted a loan, come back at 9 a.m. No cell phones, texts, emails, Slack messages or internet connectivity awaited them at home.
Not today.
Like you, I appreciate being able to get a gallon of milk at 9 p.m., filling a prescription on Sunday or having a real estate agent available to show me houses at night and on holidays (Christmas Eve is no exception). This means the young workers at these businesses are not home with their families or baking pies for good causes.
My younger son in Cary is booked from 5:45 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. He is either at work, finishing work, studying for an advanced degree or sleeping. His Fortune 500 employer’s management has announced that in nine years they are getting out of the line of business in which he has labored for 19 years and going in a new direction. His belief is that an MBA will enable him to find an equally rewarding new career in his 50s.
When I finished college 50 years ago next spring, all the high-paying, high-status jobs were reserved for white males, who make up about 31 percent of the population. This was neither fair or right.
Today all the high-paying, high-status jobs are open to women (51 percent of the population), blacks (12 percent, Hispanics (13 percent) and Asians (six percent) as well as white males.
At the same time, our sluggish economy is producing more college graduates, who expect rewarding employment, than it is producing rewarding work for them. Competition is intense.
Better to answer the boss’s emails than ring the bell for the Salvation Army. Plan on attending the weekend management meeting on diversity rather than work on a PTA project. Answer that customer’s email request at 10 p.m. or they will take their business elsewhere.
A growing minority of parents no longer trust public schools to prepare their children to compete in what has become a worldwide labor market. These parents have additional demands on their time to volunteer at their kids’ private schools, arrange tutoring circles, homeschool their children, or attend to resume-building activities, like year-round travel ball. It’s no wonder that the Jaycees and the Kiwanis Club went the way of the dodo bird.
Sixty percent of our children spend some time with one parent, usually their mother, before the age of 18. Given a divorce rate approaching 50 percent, it is risky behavior for a young woman to lack a career to support herself and her children. Double shifts as both provider and parent surely make pie-baking seem like a quaint relic of another age.
Look at the bright side. Soon an Amazon robot will be able to deliver a frozen pie, lovingly crafted in a factory hundreds of miles away, to your door in 24 hours with a point and a click on your computer.
Doug Gardner has been volunteering around here for 43 years.