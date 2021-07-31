Just when I thought politicians couldn’t get any stupider — and I’ll include both Democrats and Republicans in this assessment, although we all know which party has been setting new records in this competition almost daily for the past few years — along comes North Carolina’s own Madison Cawthorn with this:
“They could then go door to door and take your guns. They could go door to door and take your Bibles.” (The inspiration for this may have come from Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, so let’s not give Cawthorn all the credit.)
This of course is in response to the Biden administration’s recent suggestion for a door-to-door COVID vaccination campaign.
I used to, in an attempt at politeness I suppose, or from fear of crossing the blurry boundaries of political correctness, just call this sort of thing silly. But, let’s call it what it really is: it’s stupid. And anyone who believes this garbage is stupid. (Even be you family, friend, or neighbor — sorry).
This is the kind of stuff I and my brother might throw onto the table in mock outrage after a couple of beers, neither of us taking it any more seriously than a Three Stooges short. Fine entertainment in the appropriate environment (a bar), but a long way from anything you could call enlightening.
But apparently some people love this stuff and will wallow in it like pigs in mud on a hot August day. Please, sir, more stupid! Just can’t get enough o’ that stupid!
I think I have a fairly good handle on logic, particularly of the “if a = b, and b = c, then a = c” variety, but I can’t quite draw the line from a COVID vaccination drive to Bible confiscations.
I can, however, easily make this determination: If you actively and deliberately discourage people from getting the COVID vaccination, and if a number of those individuals take that to heart and consequently refuse vaccination and then come down with COVID and die from it, then you, my friend, are complicit in their death. It is the equivalence of talking someone into committing suicide. Murder? In a way, yes. The charge wouldn’t bother me.
Stupidity can kill.
Madison Cawthorn, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan (to extract just a few names from a very long list) have apparently all made this calculation: If the choice is between being a headliner in a freak show or working on the sidelines in obscurity, then P.T. Barnum, sign me up!
Stupid? They all checked their self-respect and sense of decency at the tent door. Looking stupid doesn’t bother them. A small price to pay for fame and fortune. And anyway, the crowd they’re playing to? Love me some stupid! Fill my bowl!
Dangerous? These people will help you hold the gun to your head and let you pull the trigger. They will let you die if it serves their quest for more notoriety. Yeah, I would say they’re dangerous.
You know what? I’m no longer interested in hearing excuses or in trying to understand. We’re not dealing with ignorance here; ignorance would imply a lack of information and there’s been no absence of that. No, what we have here is a deliberate resistance to anything resembling fact, science and common sense. If you are prideful of your ignorance, if you rejoice in it, you …are … stupid.
How do we combat that? I’m at a loss to say. We’ve tried education; that doesn’t work. We’ve tried fear tactics; only limited success.
Sad to say, but considering that the overwhelming majority of COVID deaths are now among the anti-vaxxers, the laws of natural selection may eventually solve this problem for us. If there’s enough time.
As I have written this I have moved to the back porch occasionally, perhaps for a bit of inspiration, perhaps to clear my head of noxious thoughts. There are no clouds today, but the sky is not clear. Smoke, I understand, from fires out west. A consequence of human driven climate change.
I think of my grandkids, both still in their teens, out in Colorado now, much closer to ground zero of the current conflagrations. I wonder if, when they are my age, they will be wearing gas masks and living inside bubbles 24/7.
I hope they and their generation get it figured out. Their grandparents sure aren’t getting it done.
Stupidity, unfortunately, may be the end of us all.
Rod Phillips is a resident of Edenton.