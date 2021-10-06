“Heads I win, tails you cheated,” says Dana Milbank of Donald Trump’s election mantra, going back to 2016 when he lost the Iowa caucuses. It has now become the mantra of the Republican Party as well. Trump made the same claims in 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2021 — every time a Republican lost an election, because Trump sees every loss by a Republican as a repudiation of his leadership of the party. Distrust in elections, Milbank says, is the new civic religion of Republicans.
“Trump is a one-man suicide squad for the Republican Party,” adds political strategist Tad Devine. “He doesn’t care how many people he takes down with him. He’s only interested in himself.”
“It is a fact that Republican candidates have to talk about election integrity if they want to survive a primary,” says Dan Eberhart, who gave $100,000 to the Republican Party during the 2020 election cycle. “We’re setting up a lot of candidates to walk into a voter buzz saw in the general (election).”
The much vaunted Arizona audit by Cyber Ninjas produced hundreds more votes for President Biden. One would think that would discourage other counties from spending millions on “audits,” but it appears not to have. Nine counties which Trump won are now talking about auditing election results. It makes no sense.
“Peril,” the new book by Bob Woodard and Robert Costa, relates that U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Mike Lee, R-Utah, investigated Trump’s fraud claims. Graham said they were “worthy of the third grade.”
Still, Republicans persist in showing fealty to the twice-impeached, one-term former president. The real danger in all of this is that Trump will sink the Republican Party. He is totally concerned with self-aggrandizement. It is all about his ego. His persistent refusal to accept that he failed to win the election and his obsessive demands for audits and court decisions — all of which have failed to show he won the election — are simply madness.
Jonathan Baird, an attorney who writes for the Concord, New Hampshire, Monitor, says, “Former President Donald Trump organized a coup to overthrow democracy in America,” and “in the process, he turned a formerly conservative party into a party of extremists. The Republican Party now poses a fascist threat to democracy.” Baird has joined an increasing number of Americans who are demanding that our Department of Justice indict Trump criminally for incitement of insurrection, attempting to invalidate valid election results, and collusion to overthrow state elections.
Interfering with a federal election is a criminal act. While the Constitution does not set out particular punishments for offenders, it clearly says that any person who participated in an insurrection or gave aid and comfort to insurrectionists is disqualified from holding any future state or federal office (Article 14, Section 3). That does it for our disgraced former president, who without doubt gave aid and comfort to the insurrectionists. We will not have to suffer under him again. But the damage he and the GOP did while he was in office continues to wreak havoc.
The Jan. 6 select committee has now issued subpoenas for four people close to Trump: senior aides and advisers Mark Meadows, Kash Patel and Dan Scavino. Reporting on the subpoenas, Politico calls it a “turning point” in the investigation. According to Jacqueline Almany of The Washington Post, the subpoenas require the production of records and dispositions.
In Raw Story’s Crime section, Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe says, “There is no doubt that Trump and his allies were staging a ‘seditious conspiracy,’ and that he conspired with Rudy Giuliani and far-right lawyer John Eastman to overturn the election. That’s the term U.S. Criminal Code uses in 18 U.S. Code Section 2384: inciting an insurrection.”
Former Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt says the point of the post-election audits of votes is to undermine confidence. “It’s not what the finding is,” he says. For months, Trump and his allies have been focused on the Arizona audit, in the hope it would uncover fraud. But that didn’t happen: the audit resulted in more votes for Biden. Stirewalt says the audits are “a direct assault on the legitimacy of our elections.”
Have they no shame?
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.