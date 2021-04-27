We barely had time to savor the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd when a very similar officer-involved slaying in our own city thrust us back into outrage.
A Pasquotank deputy’s fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., for leaving the scene as a search warrant was served has caused renewed fear and pain. The sheriff promised “transparency,” but has refused to release the names of the deputies involved or the video from the deputies’ body cameras. There is some fear that the video might be “doctored.” Such is the level of distrust many feel about law enforcement.
It has been said by the sheriff’s department that they were also serving an arrest warrant from Dare County. Perhaps so, but that is still not grounds for shooting the subject. All they had to do was radio for additional cars to surround the subject’s car and effect the arrest. There was no need to shoot him. Indeed, they not only killed the subject, but they endangered everyone in the neighborhood. In fact, a bullet went through a neighbor’s house and landed in his kitchen. An innocent bystander in that house could have been killed, too.
After Brown was killed, the deputies used a battering ram to open the door, searched the house, and found nothing. No gun was found in the house or in the car or on his person. Just like so many attacks on Blacks around this country, the shooting of Andrew Brown was without cause. While the deputies might question his innocence, he had not yet been convicted.
One would think that with Derek Chauvin’s second-degree murder conviction for the murder of George Floyd, law enforcement officers would be more reluctant to use deadly force. Apparently not, in Pasquotank County. Seven deputies have been put on administrative leave. Two deputies have resigned, and one has retired. This is telling. Either they are outraged at the killing of Andrew Brown, or they fear getting involved in his murder.
When does it stop? How do we stop it? Certainly every law enforcement officer who takes a life without cause should be prosecuted. A sheriff’s badge was never untended to be a license to murder. It goes without saying that the passage and immediate imposition of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is necessary to foster a new climate of public safety that emphasizes public safety instead of public executions.
Clearly, our law enforcement leaders are failing to ensure adequate training of our officers and deputies, such that in tense situations they do not automatically resort to the use of weapons. We have to depend upon them to foster a new attitude of assistance to the public — not an adversarial demeanor that causes fear and loss of trust in law enforcement. If they can’t do that, they need to resign.
Proposals have been made to demand a higher level of education and training in our new recruits. To meet that demand, we would need to raise the salaries of law enforcement officers to attract better candidates. That may be the first step. Better investigation into the background of applicants is also necessary.
Applicants with a history of support for militant citizen groups like the Proud Boys and other white supremacist organizations must be quickly eliminated. Former military with sketchy service pasts should be eliminated. Every candidate should be put through an exhaustive battery of psychological tests, and should be personally evaluated by a psychologist.
Currently employed officers with records of complaints of over-policing or abuse must be investigated. The ranks need to be cleaned of hubristic, aggressive actors.
Not too long ago, my grandson and his 16-year-old friends were coming back from another friend’s house about 11:30 p.m., when they were stopped by a clearly new and inadequately trained Elizabeth City police officer, because it was after curfew. The grandson and his friends didn’t know there was a curfew. Nonetheless, they would have accepted a citation if one had been offered. It wasn’t.
Instead, the young officer made them stand at the rear of a pickup truck for hours, until after 2 a.m., while other officers gathered around, leaning on their cars and shining the car lights in the boys’ eyes. It was cold. The boys were cold. In all, eight or 10 officers stood around watching their discomfort.
Finally, after almost three hours, they were allowed to call home. After 3 hours. For a curfew violation. That is over-policing and police bullying. It is also a total waste of time and money. Four extra police cars and eight extra police officers standing around doing nothing, who seemed to think my outrage was funny. It was not funny. Surely they had better things to do for three hours in the middle of the night.
This is the kind of oppressive dominance mindset that causes deadly incidents like the killing of Andrew Brown. Chief Eddie Buffalo has requested additional officers, but I question the need when five cop cars and 10 officers have nothing better to do than stand around watching the bullying of four good kids for three hours in the middle of the night.
Or a sheriff’s deputy shooting someone over a search warrant.