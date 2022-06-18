Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan criticizes both Democrats and Republicans for failing to support a “culture of life.”
Dolan calls out Democrats, especially those in his home state of New York, for expanding abortion rights, even up to the moment of conception.
Republicans draw his ire for acknowledging a national mental health crisis but refusing to consider any serious attempt to separate lonely, angry, young men from the 400 million weapons circulating in our country.
Pope Francis calls ours a “throwaway culture.”
New York legislators raced to make the Empire State a sanctuary state, to encourage women from other locales to travel there for abortions, and to shield abortion doctors from liability.
The state’s legislature also passed a bill to require New York’s health commissioner to “study” pro-life pregnancy centers, like our Albemarle Crisis Pregnancy Resource Center, with a goal to shutting them down.
By the end of June, the U.S. Supreme Court may issue an opinion overturning its 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision. Republican governance in a post-Roe world doesn’t look very good so far.
Texas recently arrested and indicted for murder a 26-year-old mother who pharmaceutically induced her own abortion. Such abortions now account for more than half of all abortions in the country.
The Louisiana legislature debated and rejected a Republican bill that would have made a woman seeking an abortion guilty of Class I felony homicide punishable by a mandatory life sentence in prison.
Various states are examining their criminal extradition laws. If a woman residing in an abortion-limited state, like Oklahoma, travels to New York, could the provider be extradited back to the woman’s residence state to face charges?
How would any of this help babies, young children, women and families?
It is worth noting that abortion-restrictive states like Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama and Arkansas have some the highest per-capita rates of state executions over the past 45 years. A culture of life demands respect for all human life from birth until natural death. Yes, it is difficult.
Democrats criticize Republicans for caring about children in the womb, but not so much after they are born, like the young shooting victims in Uvalde, Texas.
Most citizens handle America’s millions of guns with care. Republicans and gun owners, however, should get on board with laws to keep angry, depressed people separated from weapons that leverage their rage, without abridging the rights of the law-abiding majority.
We might identify future killers if we all were willing to give up enough of our privacy to make truly universal background checks work. That means all of us age 12 and up, no exceptions, because we don’t know who is going to start shooting next.
Background checks would be effective only if your every interaction with the mental health community, every visit to a psychiatrist, psychologist, therapist or marriage counsellor, every prescription for anti-depressants or anti-anxiety medications, was fed into a searchable database. That trove of information must be available to Sheriff Tommy Wooten, police Chief Larry D. James, all their sworn officers, the employees at Chauncey’s Pawn & Gun, Bullshooter’s Supply, and every gun merchant in the land.
If you are still working, add in records from your human resources department about that shouting match you had with the Trump supporter at the office or the time you called your boss an idiot. Let’s not forget your children and grandchildren’s school records, too.
Privacy laws, including HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), would have to be changed.
Google, Meta and the rest of the tech giants already gather up every search request, website visit and “like” in our digital history. Stir it in with the rest of the data and distribute it to law enforcement and gun merchants. No firearms for you until your doctor takes you off the Prozac and the Valium. No additions to your arsenal until your HR and school office records are clean for a year. Confine your online searches to puppy dogs and rainbows until further notice.
You know that much of this will not remain private, especially in a small community like ours.
Are you on board? I didn’t think so. That probably includes those of you in favor of expanded background checks.
“Confiscate the guns,” you say.
Republican gun owners I know are as prepared to limit their weapon ownership as progressive Democrats are to give up their access to abortions and their privacy.
Dolan, the Catholic cleric, said he’s in the business of hope. Me, too, but we can do more than hope. We can take concrete steps to elect Democrats or Republicans who protect life at all stages.
Doug Gardner is the Culture of Life director for Knights of Columbus Council 7547 in Elizabeth City. He is a past chair of the board of directors of Catholic Charities of the Raleigh Diocese.