Pulitzer prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum explains Vladimir Putin’s miscalculation of Ukraine and NATO this way: “He was listening to Trump.”
Putin long sought to weaken NATO as a force he would have to reckon with, and Trump assisted the Russian leader with his disdain for NATO when he was president.
That turned around with President Biden. Biden and his team’s patience and close coordination with European allies has led to the extraordinary unity now being demonstrated in Europe in support of Ukraine and against Putin‘s unprovoked aggression. David Badash, writing for Politico, says Biden was “uniquely situated” for handling the crisis of Putin and his attacks on Ukraine. Biden waited to impose sanctions on Russia until after the invasion, despite calls for action beforehand, because Putin would have pointed to “preemptive sanctions” as provocation, and therefore a reason to invade.
Biden predicted that Germany would abandon the Nord 2 gas pipeline if Putin attacked, and he was right, “because he had been engaged in quiet diplomacy on the issue all along. A presidency transformed,” says Politico.
But we can do more to help Ukraine, says Evelyn Farkas, former deputy assistant secretary of Defense, after Russians bombed a maternity hospital, a children‘s hospital, nine medical facilities, schools and apartment buildings. “The US and NATO allies can supply lethal weapons such as Javelin and Stinger missiles to incinerate tanks and planes, under unofficial rules worked out during the Cold War. Such ‘proxy warfare’ is deemed acceptable, while direct engagement is out of bounds,” says Farkas.
The logic is not clear, because Russia is fully aware that the weapons are coming from NATO. But Putin has his own reasons for not wanting to engage in war with a militarily superior NATO.
The U.S. has provided $2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine since 2014, largely to support Ukraine against Russian aggression, and to discourage Putin from attacking small independent areas like Crimea and the Donbas region, without risking a wider war. But now that Putin has invaded Ukraine and surrounded towns and cities, bombing them into rubble, Farkas supports giving Ukraine better air defenses — surface-to-air missiles and fighter jets. “Dithering about providing fighter jets and rejecting humanitarian no-fly zones is setting unnecessary limits on ourselves and deferring to Putin,” Farkas says, “We might save ourselves from even greater risks — and sacrifices — later.”
Writer Andrey Kurkov says he’s “long since run out of words to describe the horror Putin brought to Ukranian soil.” But the horror is not limited to Ukraine. Putin is jailing dissenters in Russia, and giving frightening ultimatums to Google and Apple executives in Moscow: take down apps that anger Putin within 24 hours or be taken to prison.
A Soviet-style suppression of free expression is underway in Russia. Putin has issued “liquidation orders” against human rights organizations and he has ordered 13 of the world’s largest technology companies to maintain employees in Russia, as hostages against their employers’ actions — what U.S. executives refer to as “hostage law.” But even after such threats to their executives, Google and Apple have maintained employees there, and sought steps to placate Russia, putting company officials there at risk of arrest.
The Washington Post reports that news outlets in Russia that survived state harassment for years, shut down this month in the face of a new law imposing prison time of up to 15 years for spreading “fake news” — defined as anything deemed contradictory to the Kremlin’s depiction of a “special military operation,” referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Fake News.” Does that sound familiar?
In the middle of this crisis, Trump and his ultraconservative followers are praising Putin as “brilliant” and “savvy.” In a meeting of top GOP donors in New Orleans, Trump claimed he was “harder on Putin” than any other president, reiterated his false claims that he won the 2020 election, disparaged prominent party opponents and called global warming a “great hoax.” He didn’t mention that he withheld military aid for Ukraine in an attempt to blackmail the country into digging up dirt on Hunter Biden.
Laying ground for his military actions, Putin has sought for years to align himself with American evangelical conservatives like Franklin Graham. Before the 2014 Olympic games in Russia, Graham spoke highly of Putin, giving a Russian television interview in which he lauded Putin’s protection of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, and commented on Russia’s annexation of Crimea, saying, “Democracy is not for all people.”
Graham went to Russia in 2015 and posed with Putin for a picture on Twitter. In 2017, Russian spy Maria Buttina tried to exploit the National Prayer Breakfast to build connections between Russian officials and American businessmen. Grieg Graziosi, writing for the UK Independent, says Graham’s “Pray for President Putin” speech misses the mark. “We should be praying for our own President Biden as he negotiates this dangerous period with Putin’s hand on the nuclear button.”
“Putin’s evil has no limits,” says Michael McFaul, U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012-14. Supporters of Putin need to do a little soul-searching.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.