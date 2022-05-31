Nut cases are killing our kids. We should all feel horror at what happened in Texas. We should all be worried about what is happening on the streets of Elizabeth City. Mass murder is endemic, street killings are consuming our cities and sifting down into small towns.
Surely we do not have to be divided on this. Surely we can find common ground between advocates for guns and those for gun restrictions.
To begin, let’s agree that guns can be dangerous if not in the hands of rational, competent folks. It’s much like a car or a plane: the item can be dangerous in hands that are irrational or incompetent, or angry or drugged.
If all can accept that argument, a permit to own a gun becomes much more like a car or plane license than a restriction that is anathema to many people. To get a pilot license you have to demonstrate proficiency and safety. Surely gun advocates believe that gun owners need the same?
Then as the type of plane becomes more complex and carries more people, the level of demonstrated proficiency becomes higher, and when, as in passenger planes, when more of the public are endangered, the licenses to operate such come with restrictions. Common sense, eh?
A system could work like this: owning a single-shot weapon would require registration, (like a car), one hour of gun safety given by a qualified expert, and a demonstration of the owner’s safety and proficiency. That’s it. There would be no age limit, and once you had this kind of license you could buy as many of this type of weapon as you want, as long as you registered them.
Next category would be weapons of up to six shots, a category that includes many hunting guns and some pistols. To use the car license metaphor, we’re past the learner’s permit and joining the majority of the drivers.
Again we’d register the gun, have an hour of gun safety, a need to demonstrate proficiency and this type of license would be restricted to those over 18. As in owning a driver’s license, once you had this sort of license you could own more of this type of gun. Just register them: we know you’re proficient and safety conscious.
Then there are the ones used by sad, angry and disturbed people for killing: semi-automatic and automatic weapons of more than six shots. These, and only these, would require a background check, then a two-hour gun safety and maintenance course, a need to demonstrate proficiency, and purchase of safety equipment such as trigger locks.
These guns represent a danger to others and should be treated as such. With a universal background check, folks who are collectors and want to purchase more of this kind of gun would be on a list and able to complete a transaction easily. Heck, the folks at the Transportation Security Administration have a speedy line for frequent travelers; why not make it easier on the most competent gun owners among us?
Obviously with millions of guns in use such a system would need time to get set up and going well, but as a national priority it could be done quicker than most believe. Rather than yelling and emotional politicking we should swallow our collective grief and work together to come up with a system that makes sense for all.
The nutters are killing our kids. We must stop them.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.