As the country patiently waits and watches the unfolding of the $1.7 trillion infrastructure legislation, I am convinced that it is a long time coming and will be great for many Americans. It will rebuild roads, airports, railroads, bridges and rebuild degenerated infrastructure while providing good-paying jobs.
Meanwhile, we have another huge and pervasive problem that is equally as important as the current infrastructure issues. It is called rebuilding the human infrastructure I believe that it is essential and extremely vital to rebuild roads, airports, replace waterways and antiquated water and sewer pipes, and railroads, etc. While the bricks and mortar aspect of rebuilding is of utmost importance for America, it is equally as important to build people.
We witness the human infrastructure of our country being continuously eroded and destroyed on a daily basis through anger, hate, systemic racism and mental illness. The failure of our elected officials to address these humanistic issues is fundamentally irresponsible and borders on contemptuous.
Unfortunately, we can’t rely on our elected officials in Washington, D.C., to solve humanistic problems because it appears many of them have too many problems of their own. They are not representing the people; they are representing themselves. It appears to me that many of our elected officials only concern is their next election. Still others have purposefully turned a blind eye to the eroding American promise.
American politicians have spent billions of taxpayers’ dollars protecting other countries, justifying the expenditure by saying they are “killing their own people.” I don’t understand why they won’t see that Americans are killing other Americans at an extremely high rate without any solutions in sight. We are experiencing an inordinate amount of violence across the country: Black on Black crime, white on white crime, mass killings, drive-by-shootings, homicides, suicides, domestic and psychological violence, including people killed by law enforcement.
As you read this, more than 17,000 people have lost their lives so far this year due to gun violence. In 2021, America has averaged more than one mass shooting per day. As of this date, there have been approximately 267 mass shootings and there's no end in sight.
We appear to be addressing the problem by purchasing more guns and ammunition, claiming we're doing so to protect our families. What a tragedy. In the good old USA, there are more privately owned guns than people. We know of at least 398 million guns, not counting those that are not reported.
In addition, hate groups are at an all-time high. In fact, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported that North Carolina is home to 40 radical groups that spew hate — eight more than last year. Among them are Neo-Nazis, Black and white nationalist and groups whose members are anti-Muslim. Others include the Ku Klux Klan, anti-immigrant groups, anti-LGBTQ groups, groups that deny the Holocaust, groups that advocate male supremacy, racist skinhead groups and white nationalists, the Revolutionary Black Panther Party, Black nationalists, and others.
While these hate groups are running rampant and continuing to grow and create chaos, we have a great number of Africans American and whites who understand the importance of diversity and equal rights. Those African Americans and whites who are part of this silent majority must start to speak up for what is right for all people.
We must demand that our political leadership commit to an open and pluralistic society and put in place systems and methods to rebuild our human infrastructure. We need resources and methodology that teaches tolerance, reason and empathy.
Despite all the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, we failed miserably to deal with systemic racism and how to treat people of color equally. In fact, race relations are at their worst and individuals are drawing lines in the sand, with whites on one side and Blacks on the other.
We must petition those in leadership positions to continue to spend the money we need rebuilding bridges, roads, airports railroads waterways and water and sewer infrastructure because it's good for America. However, if we continue to ignore our "internal" infrastructure — how we deal with racism and how we eliminate discrimination and intolerance and how we treat each other — rebuilding our bricks-and-mortar infrastructure simply will not matter. We must simultaneously work on building our internal humanistic infrastructure through love, compassion empathy and forgiveness.
Hezekiah Brown is an Elizabeth City resident.