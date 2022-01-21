My boss at the time gave me a copy of the Friedmans’ book “Free to Choose: A Personal Statement,” which, in 1980, was number one on the U.S. best sellers list for five weeks. I highly recommend the short book because it’s easy to read and explains macro-economics in such a way that the average person can understand.
Milton Friedman was awarded the 1976 Nobel Prize in Economics. He advised Ronald Reagan during his campaign, and after Reagan assumed office, he served on the President’s Economic Policy Advisory Board.
Friedman was an enthusiastic proponent of free market economics which formed the foundation of President Reagan’s policies that led to unparalleled economic growth during the 1980s. But he is best known for his advocacy of the Monetarism Economic Theory. Simply put, the theory states that the expansion of the money supply through excess government spending is the direct cause of inflation.
The tremendous growth of federal government spending over the last two years was necessitated by the pandemic, but it has caused prices to rise. As a result, inflation in the U.S. has reached the highest rate in 40 years.
This is not a tax problem because tax revenues are at all-time highs. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act put the economy on a solid foundation which permitted the country’s economy to weather the pandemic relatively well. Federal tax revenues actually rose 18 percent last year, which is the biggest one-year rate increase since 1977.
In 1977 Jimmy Carter became president, and he ushered in a period of high government spending. Initially the increased spending stimulated the economy, but it led to a period of “stagflation” with high inflation, stagnant economic growth, astronomical interest rates, and high unemployment.
Reagan defeated Carter in the 1980 presidential election. To reduce inflation, his administration implemented a fiscal policy of restrained spending, and a monetary policy of constrained growth of the money supply. These policies led to a short, mild economic recession which brought inflation and interest rates down to healthy levels. But this one-year recession set the stage for higher economic growth and falling unemployment rates for the remainder of Reagan’s two terms.
We can hope for a soft landing of the economy, but the cure to high inflation will likely result in a recession. If the administration immediately reduces spending while keeping tax rates at the current level, the economy will soon recover. But if they continue to increase the budget deficit through huge spending bills, then we will see a repeat of the Carter years of high inflation, soaring interest rates, and rising unemployment.
Carefully consider the positions of the various candidates in the November elections. If they promise more “free” stuff like additional tax credit payments or new government programs, vote for their opponent.
For example, President Biden campaigned on giving everyone a $1,400 payment on top of earlier pandemic relief benefits. I took the money, but I knew that the country would have to eventually pay the price through higher inflation rates. It’s like buying things on a credit card; eventually you have to pay the bill.
People say, “no pain, no gain.” To bring down inflation, we will have to endure tightening of the money supply through reduced government spending and higher interest rates which may produce a recession. Hopefully it will be short and mild, but the longer the federal government spends more money on free stuff, the more severe the eventual economic pain will be.
So, choose wisely in the voting booth to set the nation on the road to economic prosperity.
Michael Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.