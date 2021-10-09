Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools are failing our kids as shown by the four low-performing schools in the district. It’s time for ECPPS to begin a turnaround, and a good first step would be to reinstate the Accelerated Reader program.
ECPPS had participated in Accelerated Reader, or AR, until a few years ago when they eliminated it to cut costs. AR isn’t a panacea for all the schools’ problems, but it would be easy to reinstitute. New teachers and long-term substitutes would need training to use AR, but experienced teachers could quickly show them how to use it.
Neighboring school systems all use the AR program. And ECPPS should use AR, too, because it has a proven track record of encouraging students to read more, which improves reading skills.
AR is officially for grades K-12, but it is mainly used in elementary schools. Fiction and nonfiction books are classified by AR reading levels (grade level), number of words, and a point system based on the length and complexity of the book. Students take short online AR tests of reading comprehension to determine if they really read the book.
Teachers can see the testing results for each student showing the titles, scores, points, and number of words. And teachers can change settings to restrict a student to only testing on books in a range of reading levels so that a fifth-grader doesn’t get credit for reading first-grade books. Teachers set student goals for the number of words or books read during the marking period, and whether or not a student meets their goal affects their grade.
Many schools use AR to encourage reading through monthly competitions for the most books read by K-2 students, and for the most words or AR points by grades 3-5 students. Student achievement should be posted on bulletin boards monthly, such as the first-, second- and third-place students for each classroom and for each grade level. At end-of-the-year awards assemblies, schools should recognize Million-Word Readers in grades 3-5, Hundred-Book Readers in K-2, and students with the most improved reading levels.
AR is often paired with Renaissance Star online reading tests to determine the reading and math levels of students at the end of marking periods. The tests are adaptive assessments which usually only take about 20 to 30 minutes.
Look on the ECPPS website for addresses of the superintendent (under department), and the calendar for the Board of Education so you can speak out at public meetings. Urge these officials to reinstate the AR program as the first step in the process of improving schools. And contact the county commissioners and General Assembly representatives to ask them to provide more money for the school system so they don’t have to cut great programs such as AR.
Michael Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.