I just never expected you to be gone, Dad, I hear myself quietly saying. The conversation continues as I struggle with the anguish of his loss. Sure I contemplated it intellectually but in my heart I never resolved life on this earth without him in it.
He was more than just a parent to me. He was a hero, teacher, mentor, encourager and leader. I knew every single day he loved me and wanted good things for me. Every single day.
He didn’t just teach values which are a critical part of my foundation, he lived them and by example, made them real and the dividends they produced, obvious.
He inspired me daily and influenced who I wanted to be. A conscience that resolved for me expectations and the desire to improve. To get up from failures and move forward to try again.
He inspired me to have the courage to participate, to be a voice. To even stand alone when necessary.
He wasn’t perfect but insisted I know that so I could avoid pitfalls and temptations destined to distract me from who God chose me to be. He was generous to a fault, a joyous giver and our family is the beneficiary of that legacy forever.
Nothing made him happier than big celebrations full of family and friends and he mourned the occasions we did not choose an opportunity for just that. Too busy. Too distracted. Petty squabbles. Too much trouble. How I regret it.
All these years he worked hard to provide for so many. In the end he cared about provision for the many and little about provision for himself. Asking to move here to be with us brought me so much joy. I am eternally grateful for this precious time. I thought I would have so much more time with him. Don’t we all? I was wrong and I can never correct my error.
When will we learn that God intended us to be looking in only to be able to look out? To look out to see needs to serve, love to offer and know the path to eternal life and guide others to it? My father taught me I had a responsibility to faith, family, community, the nation and the world but especially, as a parent.
But at some point this country stopped as a whole having expectations people have obligations to others. Instead we have this consuming trend of substituting the state for the parent. It is the first relationships inside the home between parents and child that are so critical to all others.
The state should not shrug its shoulders at all the lacking parenting roles because the substitutions the state continues to create and fund have been miserable failures.
Look at us. We are encouraging nothing but gluttony, self-centeredness and anger. Filthy mouths and thoughts, with the state applauding and rewarding these results. Why are we so obsessed with what others owe us rather than what we owe to others?
Each of us has a vital role to play for others. We have the opportunity to define and model in many roles in our lives. But what is it we are defining and modeling? Go get yours, you are owed? Indulge in whatever feels good because the state will assume the responsibility for the consequences to others you should be directing in their path with your own foundations of goodness and faith?
Our community has a fighting chance to push back against the nation-state substituting for parenting, mentoring and support. We can ask ourselves if we treasure our family or simply expect others should? Does it anger you to even have that question asked?
Did you choose from the moment your child came in to existence that you would focus your life around being their provider, encourager, teacher and mentor? Do you model a life you want for them?
Or are you marching around stomping your feet about how others failed them? We need to ask out loud again questions like why are school-age children on the streets unattended late at night?
Where are the parents in the educational lives of their children other than complaining in teachers’ faces about the results? Why are parents complaining about their child getting in trouble with the law instead of us asking where were you to teach a child to avoid acting against the law?
When did we decide this ugly, angry, ridiculous, dangerously threatening response to logical questions prevail over the conscience of a community?
We hear it said over and over. Time passes quickly. And with it lost opportunities and lost relationships. And maybe the opportunity to have an enjoyable, productive community if we continue shrugging our shoulders about parenting responsibilities and letting the state try to fill the void.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in civic and political causes.