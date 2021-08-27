Joel Twiford was my first best friend. We grew up in the country, and isolated as we were (and blissfully undistracted by iPhones and the internet), we had to invent our own fun.
And we invented some fun. Joel and I played every sport and game imaginable, and then we invented new ones.
One of my favorites involved Schwinn banana-seat choppers, rusty eight-irons, and a beach ball. We spent hours building tunnels and caves with bales of hay. When that got tiresome Joel would pop in a Bob Seger cassette and we would try to smoke his dad’s cigarettes. We would smoke and cough, and smoke and cough, then play basketball for the next three hours.
We built forts in the woods and raced go-karts and shot pellet guns (sometimes at each other), then rode bikes to Halls Creek Store to shoot pool and eat sweaty Whatchamacallits. On the ride back we argued bitterly about whether Steve Garvey was better than Thurman Munson (he was). Back at Joel’s house we hid from his older brother Kirk, who would look for us to stack firewood.
The truth is I can’t write about my childhood without Joel’s name appearing on every page. In that way my childhood doesn’t even exist without Joel. And I am so grateful I got to make the paper hats and stalk through those years with an intrepid adventurer like Joel Twiford.
But Joel was more than my friend — he was my first hero.
Joel was great at everything. He could run faster and jump higher. He was strong and fearless. Joel could hit home runs and three-pointers and effortlessly toss touchdown passes. He could even roller-skate better than I could, which at Spinning Wheels in the 1970s certainly helped with the young ladies.
Joel was handsome and cool. I’ve never known anyone else more comfortable in his own skin. He was impervious to the anxieties that haunted the rest of us. Bullies did not scare him. Even at 8 years old he had the soul of a shaman. Walking the Weeksville Elementary School playground with Joel was like hanging with my very own Jason Momoa.
I looked up to Joel. In the fourth grade I developed a debilitating crush on Gwen Sawyer. I needed a plan, so I climbed a tree and, with loose-leaf paper and a Ticonderoga No. 2, wrote out a list of things I might do to win her heart. The very first action item was this (verbatim):
1. Act Like Joel.
(Of course I am now well aware that if the key to Gwen’s heart was to act more like Joel, she could simply skip me altogether and just date Joel; but I was 9, and these were desperate times.)
For seventh grade the county bused all of us to P.W. Moore School, and from there Joel and I (and Jerry) would meet lifelong “city” friends: Pete and Mike and Billy and Jim and Randy and Rob and Tim and Gary, and so many others, and thus began a whole new set of adventures. The school years, then the decades, galloped away. As Mattie Ross said, “time just gets away from us.”
Joel recently passed away, and with his passing goes one of the most important pieces of my childhood. There are dozens of brilliant madcap moments from those years that only Joel and I would know about, and now I am burdened with carrying those stories alone. But I am also deeply grateful that I have them, and grateful that I got to spend those formative years with such a unique and fearless soul.
Goodbye Joel. I wish I got the chance to tell you what a hero you were to me.
Clay Hodges is a Pasquotank County native now living in Raleigh.