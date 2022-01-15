They buried Eugene Louis Lankford Jr. Christmas week last month.
Lankford was a homeless Army veteran from Queens, New York. You may have noticed him trudging along the streets of Elizabeth City or Camden County. His head and upper body were bent nearly double due to severe scoliosis.
Lisa Brown, a real estate agent from Camden County, noticed him first. She stopped to talk to Lankford, learned of his homelessness and used Facebook to enlist the help of her 600-plus colleagues in the Albemarle Area Association of Realtors.
In short order, agents and others raised almost $9,000 for this stranger in the Harbor of Hospitality. Chief among them were Carlton and Dana Himelwright. He is a skilled electrician with the Pasquotank County Maintenance Department. The Himelwrights have upgraded one of the stately old homes along North Road Street into a primary residence with additional rental apartments.
Carlton is good not only with electricity. He knows his way around a toolbox and quickly had an available room ready for Lankford.
But the father of two was nowhere to be found.
Lankford had walked to the Albemarle Family YMCA, where he regularly sweated through a brutal weightlifting workout, then started home on an unusually cold night in May 2020.
He missed a turn because of his bent posture, but found his way to the Camden Causeway Bridge, three miles from the storage unit he called “home.”
Along the way, he tripped, fell into a puddle and thought the numbing cold might take his fingers. For awhile he sought shelter in the stairwell of a building. Lankford said it was the lowest point of his life, unaware that hundreds of strangers were rallying to help him.
Waiting at the storage unit were two Good Samaritans who had tracked him down. They took him to a room at the Queen Elizabeth Motel.
Lankford would later recount how “God had sent a miracle” his way in the form of a room, a shower, soap, food and a television. Re-runs of his favorite series, “Law and Order,” were available all day on the motel TV.
Brown, with help from Colleen Curtis at the Albemarle Area Association of Realtors, and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education member Pam Pureza, readied the Himelwrights’ spare room for the newcomer from San Antonio.
Pureza, a speech pathologist at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, became Lankford’s tiger of a health care advocate.
When Lankford was hospitalized for three weeks with COVID-19 in 2020, Pureza was there checking on him, even though he was not her patient. Later, she plied him with groceries, transportation and encouragement.
Pureza regularly passed Lankford on her way to the hospital, but had been reluctant to stop until she saw Brown’s Facebook posts.
“We clicked,” Pureza recalled.
Brown estimated that 1,000 people helped Lankford with money or in-kind support during his last 18 months.
“I wish I could explain to everyone that helped Eugene, how it helped him,” Brown said. “Even if you just beeped the horn and waved — you put a smile on his face that lasted all day. Additionally, people would ride past his house and he’d hear them beep from inside —he’d STILL throw his hand up in the air, smile and wave.”
Lankford, 68, lost his wife in 2017 and moved from Texas to North Carolina to live briefly with a sister. He was estranged from two sons and his siblings. None attended his funeral.
“I can’t pinpoint exactly when the tipping point began — Eugene truly did change,” Brown said. “He gave back what people gave to him. He became optimistic, trusting, more caring of people — not just looking out for himself. He shared his good fortune with others, he no longer assumed the worst in people.”
Engineer Pat McDowell, a former chairman of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, several times offered Lankford rides from Lamb’s Marina in Camden into town.
Lankford often headed to the YMCA where trainer Rita Cornelius befriended him. She interceded to get his cellphone service turned on.
Mark Christian at Moyock Military Surplus offered the Army vet the run of his store to pick up needed supplies.
Currituck Barbecue became a favorite source of post-workout nourishment for Lankford.
Harry Umphlett’s Mattress By Appointment provided bedding for Lankford’s room at the Himelwright’s.
Motorcyclists from the Patriot Guard Riders carried American flags at his funeral.
Pvt. Eugene Lankford came to Elizabeth City as a stranger. He left with hundreds of friends.
Doug Gardner is a resident of the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.