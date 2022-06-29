June 17 was the 50th anniversary of the break-in of the National Democratic Party offices at the Watergate office building by then President Richard Nixon’s crew of burglars. Nixon claimed he had no responsibility for the break-in attempt, but tapes and testimony made public told us a different story.
“I am not a crook!” he said. But of course we later learned that he was just that. Nixon, at least, knew he was doomed and cared enough about the health of our democracy to resign.
It’s an exit Donald Trump has not made, because he really doesn‘t care about democracy and he can’t bear to be seen as a loser. But he is just that.
The Jan. 6 hearings are making it very clear that Trump bears direct responsibility for the insurrection and failed to exercise his presidential powers to try and stop it. He also bears criminal responsibility for the attempts made to overturn the November 2020 election by means of court challenges, threats to state election officials and attempts to replace real electors with phony electors.
Former Watergate federal prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks says evidence absolutely exists to indict Trump. “The evidence is beyond all reasonable doubt,” she says. Trump has essentially admitted that he did it and that he would do it again. Former federal prosecutors have said these actions against our democracy constitute treason.
The fourth Jan. 6 committee hearing, held on Tuesday, June 21, put a spotlight on the slings and arrows visited upon election workers all over the country by Trump supporters, who broke into family homes to make “citizens’ arrests,” and who stood outside the houses of election workers, chanting threats and terrorizing families. Trump himself characterized election workers as “hustlers” and targeted them by name. CNN’s Amber Phillips said it was “a campaign of terror that came straight from the top.”
Now those violent MAGAs can carry guns because our right-wing Supreme Court has decided that even more people can carry one. It’s an egregious, dangerous interpretation of the Second Amendment and it will lead to more gun crimes, more gun deaths and more mass shootings. One hopes the limits on gun sales resulting from Congress’ new bipartisan gun law will restore some sanity to our gun-control measures, as states scramble to find a way to set their own gun-control policies surrounding concealed-carry and gun safety.
Congress must stand up and make responsible gun-control laws to protect the innocent. Legal scholar Norman Ornstein says, “The Framers did not expect the judiciary to be the dominant branch of government. The court has justices jammed onto the bench by violations of fundamental norms, dishonest in their confirmations and untethered to any precedent.”
Ornstein accused some of the justices of lying about their legal positions during their confirmation hearings to disguise their radical views, which has lead to a loss of the court’s legitimacy. We now have a Supreme Court that is moving every aspect of our society in a radical Catholic direction, “blowing up any reasonable reading of the Constitution to fit its radical ideological and partisan views,” says Ornstein.
It’s now known that the latest right-wing appointment, Amy Coney Barrett, the sixth Catholic of the 9 justices, was a “handmaid” in the “People of Praise,” a secretive, insular, mostly-Catholic religious cult. Handmaids of the People of Praise are required to turn over their paychecks to their leader, Kevin Ranaghan, and follow his dictates.
One former People of Praise member, Cynthia Carnick, testified that Ranaghan’s wife, Dorothy, tied Carnick’s daughters, age 2 and 5 years old, to a crib with a necktie and that she was then required by Kevin Ranaghan to perform “sexual displays” with him in front of her children and other adults. Another former member, Colette Humphrey, described a cult-like atmosphere where members had their personal and romantic lives closely scrutinized. Ranahan has been accused of sexual improprieties with cult members.
Coney Barrett lived with the Ranaghans for several years, and she has written about her belief that a judge’s religious views should affect a judge’s jurisprudence, counter to every established principle of our laws. Can we expect unbiased rulings coming from someone with this background?
This court has weakened the rights of those accused of crimes, required taxpayers to fund religious schools, limited states’ authority to make gun control laws and overturned Roe v. Wade, all views that only narrowly fit with the U.S. Constitution. Our Supreme Court was established to give non-partisan rulings on our laws. It was not intended by the framers to be a political arm of any religion or party. Yet, we are seeing radical right rulings made by justices appointed by Republicans for their religious, right-wing, conservative views.
Every other first-world country supports gun control, and every other first-world country has fewer gun deaths. More children and young adults will die because of this blatantly political gun control ruling. With their verdict on abortion, the Supreme Court has thrown into question its fundamental legitimacy, with six of the sitting judges voting clearly Catholic views.
We must have gun control laws that reflect our country’s current need to stop gun violence, and we must restore, in law, a woman’s right to control her own body. Congress must act, because the court has failed us.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.