Thanksgiving becomes more and more just a fleeting moment to have a big meal and get together with family and friends. In between the Halloween and Christmas celebrations we have this opportunity that becomes for many the launch to the big holiday: decorating, baking and shopping.
But following the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict last week, Thanksgiving this year reinforces our unique heritage and liberty. Kenosha, Wisconsin, was a victim community that became a part of a pattern that befell many communities where protest became a violent scourge. I chose the word “scourge,” specifically. Webster defines scourge as: “an instrument of punishment or criticism, a cause of wide or great affliction.”
From Townhall comes the following facts: The Major Cities Chiefs Association, a national law enforcement group, surveyed protests between May 2020 and July 2020. A total of 8,700 protests took place in the United States and 574 brought mass looting and destruction. At least 2,000 police officers were injured and Kenosha was one of the places where that happened.
According to RealClear Investigations, “The summer 2020 riots resulted in some 15 times more injured police officers, 30 times as many arrests, and estimated damages in dollar terms up to 1,300 times more costly than those of the Capitol riot.” Rioters burned down an active police precinct while police were initially in it, set up an autonomous, “city-state” where they did not recognize official authority, laid siege to federal buildings like courthouses and took part in incidents in which 34 people were killed.
Liberal-run cities decided the best strategy was to allow this anarchy and today we have a legacy of intimidation and fear for average Americans, elected officials and communities as a result of the trend to demonize law enforcement and the benefits of the rule of law. This season is about vengeance and the complete transformation of our republic.
Out of this came a trial where a young man who arrived in Kenosha, helped scrub nasty graffiti left behind during mayhem when the community was threatened by thugs who ultimately burned, looted, threatened and intimidated, and who then offered defense of property and first aid during the night-time conflagration. He ended up having to defend his life as video and still photos prove he was pursued and attacked by those involved in the rioting with long police records of violence but who had permission to act out that night by the legacy of little to no accountability from previous such events.
But despite the lack of prosecution of most of the perpetrators of violent, destructive acts in the preceding months, this young man was aggressively pursued by prosecutors who many claim acted with malice and violated both rules and law. Rittenhouse was demonized by many, including the press and President Biden who worked relentlessly to paint both him and his acts of self-defense as racist.
Let there be no mistake: if this event did not conclude as justifiable self-defense, it is hard to imagine what would, and this nation would be down a path of complete lawlessness. As it is now, we see case after case where liberals insist that clear, intentional violations of law be accepted as a way of life, a twisted, “boys will be boys” shrug of the shoulders.
The mayor of Baltimore said of riots there: “It’s a very delicate balancing act because while we try to make sure that they were protected from the cars and the other things that were going on, we also gave those who wished to destroy space to do that as well, and we work very hard to keep that balance and to put ourselves in the best position to de-escalate.” I wonder how many retail businesses will continue to close as the result of entitlement and victimhood.
Our nation was organized around the concepts of freedom and liberty, and in 1863 President Lincoln, with the nation in civil war, declared Thanksgiving a national holiday so we could recognize those and all blessings. Author Sara Hale is largely credited with bringing about this national holiday that she believed would ease tensions and strife between divided factions in the country.
Lincoln wrote: “I ... invite my fellow-citizens ... to set apart and observe ... a Day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the heavens... also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners, or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty hand to heal the wounds of the nation, and to restore it, as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes, to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility, and union.”
A mighty purpose, for a too often overlooked national holiday. Thank you, Mr. Lincoln and amen.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in political and civic causes.